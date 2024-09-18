Century Communities Announces Fall Ribbon Cutting Ceremonies In San Antonio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
National leader in online
homebuying to debut new model homes at three anticipated communities
SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS )-one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-is pleased to announce three upcoming ribbon-cutting ceremonies with the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce to debut new model homes at three anticipated communities: Agave (Southeast San Antonio), Applewhite Meadows (South San Antonio), and Hacienda (South San Antonio).
Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony | Hiddenbrooke by Century Communities | New Homes in Seguin, TX
Frederick Plan | Agave by Century Communities | New Homes in Southeast San Antonio, TX
Frederick Plan | Applewhite Meadows by Century Communities | New Homes in San Antonio, TX
Isabella Plan | Hacienda by Century Communities | New Construction Homes in South San Antonio
Century Communities also recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony in August with the Seguin Area Chamber of Commerce at Hiddenbrooke. The event commemorated the rollout of five new floor plans, plus a new model home for tour, at the popular Seguin community.
Explore each community at .
"We're proud and excited to meet the need for quality homes with new offerings at four communities in prime locations around greater San Antonio," said Division President Eric Runge. "Even before our upcoming ribbon cuttings, homebuyers can visit our website to get a jump on their home search, with a stunning selection of single- and two-story floor plans available at each community."
AGAVE | SOUTHEAST SAN ANTONIO
Now selling from the mid $200s
Tahoe Model Home Ribbon-Cutting Event:
September 19, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ceremony begins at 11 a.m. sharp)
Community Highlights:
Single- and two-story floor plans
3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
1,388 to 2,511 square feet
Smart home package, car charging port, granite countertops and more included
East San Antonio location with easy access to Loop 410, I-10, Downtown San Antonio, and more
Community Address:
4843 Sahara Valleys
San Antonio, TX 78222
210.320.0070
APPLEWHITE MEADOWS | SOUTH SAN ANTONIO
Coming soon from the mid $200s
Frederick Model Home Ribbon-Cutting Event:
September 26, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ceremony begins at 11 a.m. sharp)
Community Highlights:
Single- and two-story floor plans
3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
1,388 to 2,511 square feet
Smart home package, car charging port, quartz countertops and more included
Amenities include a community center, pool and park
South San Antonio location with easy access to Loop 410, Downtown San Antonio, and more
Community Address:
10330 Gala Junction
San Antonio, TX 78224
210.898.2609
HACIENDA | SOUTH SAN ANTONIO
Now selling from the mid $200s
Tahoe Model Home Ribbon-Cutting Event:
October 3, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (ceremony begins at 11 a.m. sharp)
Community Highlights:
Single- and two-story floor plans
3 to 5 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
1,388 to 2,511 square feet
Smart home package, car charging port, stainless-steel appliances, LED lighting and more included
Idyllic South San Antonio location adjacent to Mitchell Lake Audubon Center and only 2.25 miles from the San Antonio River
Community amenities include a 1.8-acre park with a playground, soccer field and picnic areas
Community Address:
9846 Chavaneaux Landing
San Antonio, TX 78231
210.987.2240
HIDDENBROOKE | SEGUIN
Now selling from the mid $200s
A special ribbon-cutting event was held on August 29 to commemorate five new floor plans and the community's new Blanco model home.
Community Highlights:
Single- and two-story floor plans
3 to 4 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, 2-bay garages
1,343 to 2,165 square feet
Stainless-steel appliances, LED lighting, 4" backsplash, granite countertops, smart home package and more included
Near Lake McQueeney, Lake Placid, and the Guadalupe River, with convenient proximity to entertainment and employment hubs in San Antonio, New Braunfels and Austin
Community pavilion, playground, sports fields, and more
Community Address:
2401 Hiddenbrooke Trace
Seguin, TX 78155
210.892.2609
DISCOVER THE FREEDOM OF ONLINE HOMEBUYING:
Century Communities is proud to feature its industry-first online homebuying experience on all available homes in Texas.
How it works:
Shop homes at CenturyCommunities
Click "Buy Now" on any available home
Fill out a quick Buy Online form
Electronically submit an initial earnest money deposit
Electronically sign a purchase contract via DocuSign®
Learn more about the Buy Online experience at .
ABOUT CENTURY COMMUNITIES
Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE: CCS ) is one of the nation's largest homebuilders, an industry leader in online home sales, and the highest-ranked homebuilder on Newsweek's list of America's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024-consecutively awarded for a second year-and Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies 2024. Through its Century Communities and Century Complete brands, Century's mission is to build attractive, high-quality homes at affordable prices to provide its valued customers with A HOME FOR EVERY DREAM®. Century is engaged in all aspects of homebuilding - including the acquisition, entitlement and development of land, along with the construction, innovative marketing and sale of quality homes designed to appeal to a wide range of homebuyers. The Company operates in 18 states and over 45 markets across the U.S., and also offers title, insurance and lending services in select markets through its Parkway Title, IHL Home Insurance Agency, and Inspire Home Loans subsidiaries. To learn more about Century Communities, please visit .
SOURCE Century Communities, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN18092024003732001241ID1108688922
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.