VINCI Wins Two New Road Link Contracts In Australia

To build two strategic infrastructure assets in Sydney and Melbourne

Minimising environmental impacts For a total of more than €200 million

Seymour Whyte, VINCI Construction's Australian subsidiary, has been awarded two contracts worth a total of approximately A$340 million (about €209 million):



in Sydney, Seymour Whyte will be involved in upgrading a 3.8 km stretch of Mamre Road, west of the city near the future international airport, for Transport for New South Wales. The project involves transforming the two-lane unseparated road into a four-lane road with a large central median allowing for the addition of two extra lanes in the future and building a noise wall. The environmental initiatives include using reclaimed asphalt pavement to cover roughly 40% of requirements and reusing other materials excavated on site. The works are scheduled for completion in 2028. in Melbourne, Seymour Whyte will be upgrading Clyde Road for Major Road Projects Victoria. It will build one additional lane in each direction, widen the Clyde Road bridge and upgrade the existing junctions. The project, set to be completed in 2027, includes analysis of greenhouse gas emissions. In particular, the facilities and equipment will use solar or hybrid energy. The project will also follow a Recycled First approach.

Seymour Whyte is already active in several major road-related projects in Australia including the civil engineering and construction of the access roads to the future Western Sydney International Airport, modernisation of a section of Mulgoa Road in Sydney and extension of the M1 Pacific Motorway between Sydney and Brisbane.

