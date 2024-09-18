Cannabis Vaporizers Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The cannabis vaporizers market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $4.41 billion in 2023 to $5.05 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the legalization of cannabis, increased awareness of the health risks associated with smoking, the growing acceptance and normalization of cannabis, and shifts in government policies and regulations favoring cannabis.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The cannabis vaporizers market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.76 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing awareness of the health risks associated with traditional smoking, the availability of customizable and high-quality vaporizer products, growing demand for alternative smoking methods, and growing acceptance of cannabis.

Growth Driver Of The Cannabis Vaporizers Market

The growth of e-commerce platforms is expected to propel the growth of the cannabis vaporizers market going forward. E-commerce platforms are online systems or software enabling businesses and individuals to buy, sell, and manage products and services online. These platforms facilitate digital transactions, allowing users to conduct business activities anywhere with an internet connection. The growth of the e-commerce platform is due to the growing availability of high-speed internet and mobile connectivity, changing consumer behavior, and the growth of online payment solutions. E-commerce platforms enable cannabis vaporizer retailers to reach a global audience, allowing consumers from various regions to access a broad selection of products that may not be available locally.

Which Market Players Are Driving the Cannabis Vaporizers Market Growth?

Key players in the cannabis vaporizers market include Greenlane Holdings Inc., Pax Labs Inc., Leafly LLC, Firefly Vapor LLC, Boundless Technology LLC, V2 Cigs LLC, Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG, Arizer Technologies Inc., Shenzhen Smiss Technology Co. Ltd., Cloudious9 Inc., Dr. Dabber Inc., Grenco Science Inc., Haze Technologies LLC, KandyPens LLC, Sutra Vape Inc., Topgreen Technology Co. Ltd, Vaporbrothers Inc., Vuber Technologies LLC, E-Toke LLC, Pulsar Vaporizers LLC, Atmos Nation LLC, Bong Vaporizer Co. LLC, Herbalizer Inc., Nugget Vaporizer Co. Inc., ZenPen LLC.

What Are the Emerging Trends Shaping the Cannabis Vaporizers Market Overview?

Major companies operating in the cannabis vaporizers market are focusing on developing innovative products, such as biodegradable cannabis vape pens, to address environmental concerns and cater to the growing demand for eco-friendly products. A biodegradable cannabis vape pen is a vaporizer made from environmentally friendly materials that decompose naturally, reducing waste and minimizing environmental impact.

How Is The Global Cannabis Vaporizers Market Segmented?

1) By Type: Portable, Tabletop

2) By Ingredients: Herbs, Oils, Cannabis Wax

3) By Heating Method: Conduction, Convection, Induction

4) By Purpose: Medical Purpose, Recreational Purpose

5) By End User: E-Commerce Websites, Company-Owned Websites, Hyper market, Super market, Specialty Stores, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Cannabis Vaporizers Market

North America was the largest region in the cannabis vaporizers market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cannabis vaporizers market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Cannabis Vaporizers Market Definition

Cannabis vaporizers are devices designed to heat cannabis (marijuana) to a temperature where the active compounds, primarily cannabinoids and terpenes, are vaporized rather than combusted. They are popular among cannabis users for their ability to provide a potentially healthier alternative to smoking and to offer more precise control over dosage and flavor.

Cannabis Vaporizers Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global cannabis vaporizers market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Cannabis Vaporizers Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on cannabis vaporizers market size, cannabis vaporizers market drivers and trends, cannabis vaporizers market major players, cannabis vaporizers competitors' revenues, cannabis vaporizers market positioning, and cannabis vaporizers market growth across geographies. The cannabis vaporizers market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

