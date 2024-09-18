Manoj Tiwari Praises 'One Nation, One Election', Lists Out Advantages

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's nod to the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and said that this will pave the way for correcting many wrongs of the past and prepare the country for its next phase of growth. He also listed out advantages and benefits of the move.

While speaking to IANS, Manoj Tiwari highlighted three key benefits of 'One Nation, One Election'.

"First, the will be able to dedicate more time to developmental work. Second, more people will be encouraged to participate in voting. Third, it will help reduce the wastage of public funds," he said.

In the same Cabinet meeting, the approval to the Chandrayaan 4 lunar mission was also cleared.

Manoj Tiwari commented on this, stating, "I believe this is just the trailer. PM Narendra Modi had previously said that the development work done in the last 10 years is just the beginning. The real journey has now started. Missions like Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan, or sending humans to space are clear indications that India is on its way to becoming a developed nation."

"PM Modi has set a target to achieve this by 2047, but considering the current speed of progress, we might reach our goal four or five years earlier," he added.

He emphasised that Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan are just small examples of India's larger development ambitions, which were discussed during the Cabinet meeting.

Regarding the Opposition's resistance to 'One Nation, One Election', the BJP MP commented that this is what the citizens of the country want.

The BJP MP said, "People from different regions spend months in election processes due to the Model Code of Conduct. Development work is halted during this time. If we aim to make things easier for the people by holding elections together, why does it bother Mr Kharge?"

He further alleged that the Congress party does not have the intention to save public money or encourage higher voter turnout, which is why they are raising objections.

In response to the controversial remarks made by a BJP leader against Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, Manoj Tiwari stated that the BJP is a party with strong values.

He recalled how the Congress insulted PM Modi on multiple occasions, saying, "Congress has insulted PM Modi countless times, and there are records of it. Rahul Gandhi himself once said that Narendra Modi would be beaten with sticks. This is the kind of language they use against the country's Prime Minister."

"Another Congress leader even said they would cut him into pieces and bury him. Sonia Gandhi called the Prime Minister a 'merchant of death.'

“As for Bittu's statement, it was made in the context of Rahul Gandhi's remarks about Sikhs while abroad. Rahul Gandhi should speak more responsibly and understand the context," he added.

Tiwari also added that the BJP never supports the use of disrespectful language against anyone, emphasising that their party upholds strong values and traditions.