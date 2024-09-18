AI Camera Market To Surge To USD 70.89 Billion By 2032, Driven By Technological Innovations And Growing Security Needs

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The AI camera is driven by increasing security concerns and advancements in artificial intelligence technology. Pune, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “ The AI Camera Market size was valued at USD 11.32 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 70.89 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 22.61% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. ” AI cameras are transforming various industries with their revolutionary capabilities, expanding the horizons of possibilities. The quick expansion of the AI camera industry is fueled by progress in AI and machine learning, allowing cameras to exceed traditional imaging capabilities. AI cameras, powered by intelligent algorithms, are able to recognize a wide range of items, individuals, movements, and feelings, making them crucial in various scenarios. In monitoring, they improve safety using immediate facial recognition and analysis of behavior. In the automotive industry, they enhance safety in ADAS and self-driving technology. Smartphones utilize improved photography capabilities, while AI cameras are employed in healthcare for patient monitoring and diagnostics. Retailers are using AI cameras to analyze consumer behavior and optimize stores due to the growth of smart cities and higher levels of automation.





AV Costar (Costar VMS)

Axis Communications AB (Axis Q1656-D AI Camera)

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Bosch AUTODOME IP starlight 7000i)

Canon Inc. (Canon VB-H43 AI Camera)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (Hikvision DS-2CD7A26G0/P-IZHS)

Honeywell International Inc. (Honeywell Pro-Watch® Integrated Security Suite)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (Huawei OceanStor Dorado AI Camera)

Johnson Controls (Tyco Illustra Pro Gen 3 AI Camera)

LG Electronics (LG AI Video Surveillance Solutions)

Nikon Corporation (Nikon DS-Fi3 AI Camera)

Panasonic Holdings Corporation (Panasonic i-PRO Extreme AI Camera)

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Wisenet P Series AI Cameras)

Sony Corporation (Sony SNC-VB770 AI Camera)

Teledyne FLIR LLC (FLIR A500/A700 AI Thermal Cameras) Others AI Camera Market Report Scope:

Market Size in 2023 USD 11.32 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 70.89 Billion CAGR CAGR of 22.61% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments . By Type (Smartphone Cameras, Surveillance Cameras, DSLRs)

. By Technology (Image/Face Recognition, Speech/Voice Recognition, Computer Vision)

AI-powered security cameras are changing the landscape of physical security in the modern age.

Increasing interest from consumers for smart devices is driving expansion in the AI Camera Market.

AI cameras are transforming the driving market and enhancing road safety.

The AI camera industry is growing rapidly, fueled by improvements in traffic control and highway security. AI cameras in Devon and Cornwall, UK are used to spot seat belt offenses and unsafe driving actions by examining large amounts of data accurately. Significantly, more than 2,200 violations for not wearing seat belts were documented, with 109 of them related to children, showcasing the impact of AI on improving safety on the roads. This technology helps police by detecting specific infractions such as unrestrained children, even in fast-paced situations. The growing need for intelligent monitoring in transportation and public safety industries is driving the AI camera market, with more funding anticipated as governments acknowledge AI's effectiveness in decreasing traffic accidents and enhancing law enforcement productivity.

AI cameras are transforming the state of security by revolutionizing surveillance and facial recognition technologies.

In 2023, surveillance cameras dominated the AI camera market, accounting for 38% of revenue. AI-driven surveillance cameras enhance security with features like instant object identification, motion tracking, and automated notifications. Notable advancements include Hikvision's DS-2CD7A26G0/P-IZHS with facial recognition and Axis Communications' Axis Q1656-D for advanced imaging. These developments underscore the growing need for sophisticated AI surveillance systems and predict further innovations in monitoring solutions.

In 2023, image and facial recognition technology led the AI camera market, capturing 38% of revenue, reflecting a growing reliance on AI for security and identification. This technology enhances surveillance with accurate identification and authentication, essential for access control and public safety. Key developments include Dahua Technology's DH-IPC-HF81230F and NEC's NeoFace X series, both advancing face recognition capabilities. Globally, countries like the UAE are investing in AI-driven security, underscoring the vital role of image and facial recognition in enhancing global safety.

North America Dominates AI Camera Market as Asia-Pacific Accelerates Growth.

In 2023, North America led the AI camera market with a 37% revenue share. The region's dominance is attributed to stringent regulatory frameworks and advanced technological infrastructure. U.S. legislation like the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) has driven the demand for AI-powered surveillance tools. Companies such as Cisco Systems and Motorola Solutions have introduced innovative products like the Cisco Meraki MV93 and WatchGuard V300, respectively, catering to stringent regulatory standards and enhancing security measures.

Asia-Pacific emerged as the second fastest-growing region, characterized by its significant population and rapid economic growth. The region's expansion is supported by investments in advanced technology and government initiatives, such as the Delhi government's launch of AI-powered traffic control cameras. The region's dynamic growth reflects its commitment to leveraging AI for enhanced safety and efficiency.

Recent Development



On June 23, 2024, Nikon announced it is developing new technology to authenticate images and differentiate them from AI-generated fakes. This innovation aims to combat the growing issue of AI-created disinformation, a challenge that highlights the increasing importance of reliable imaging technologies in the AI camera market.

In February 2024, NWSL and Google Pixel revealed the introduction of the Program for Pitchside Content featuring AI Cameras. Through the long-term collaboration, Google Pixel is now the official sponsor of the NWSL Championship and Playoffs, in addition to introducing the Pixel program to enhance fan engagement with the sport.

In October 2023, Panasonic incorporated AI-driven automatic tracking into its PTZ cameras. The system is ideal for news studios, enabling users to capture all necessary content with only one operator needed to handle cameras. In October 2023, Teledyne FLIR announced the launch of Visible Security Cameras integrated with artificial intelligence at ISC West 2023, enhancing its product range. The FLIR Quasar Premium Mini-Dome AI comes in three versions: 4K Wide, 5 MP, and 4K Narrow. Each option includes 12 analytics for detecting individuals, items, cars, occurrences, and characteristics.

