Retired federal Air Marshals Offer Protection for President trump Following Second Assassination Attempt

Retired Air Marshals Offer Protection for President Following Second Assassination Attempt

- David Londo, Air Marshal National Council PresidentWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In light of the recent second assassination attempt on President Trump, the Air Marshal National Council (AMNC) has announced their offer to provide protection for the President. The AMNC, comprised of current and retired Federal Air Marshals (FAMs), is known for their specialized expertise in security and protection. This offer comes as a response to the growing concern for the safety of the President and the need for highly skilled individuals to ensure his protection.The AMNC is a non-profit organization that represents the interests of current and retired FAMs. These individuals have undergone extensive training and have years of experience in protecting passengers and crew members on commercial flights. With their expertise in firearms and tactical operations, they are well-equipped to provide protection for the President in any situation. FAMs have vast experience as Secret Service Augmentees. They served as personnel temporarily assigned to assist the U.S. Secret Service in fulfilling its mission, especially during high-demand periods like national events, major political gatherings, or heightened security threats. Augmentees are typically drawn from other federal agencies, law enforcement, or military units to bolster Secret Service resources without permanently expanding its workforce.The recent assassination attempt on President Trump has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the current security measures in place. The AMNC believes that their retired FAMs can offer an additional layer of protection for the President, given their specialized training and experience. This offer is a testament to the dedication and commitment of these retired FAMs to serve and protect their country. Representative Laurel Lee (R-FL) , who sits on the bipartisan task force investigating the first Trump assignation attempt, has called the latest attempt on President Trump a "stunning failure." Representative Lee is demanding answers from the Department of Homeland Security.Early this year, The House Homeland Security Committee moved forward with the impeachment of DHS Security Alejandro Mayorkas, citing concerns over his handling of border security and immigration enforcement. This decision reflects mounting frustration among lawmakers who believe that Secretary Mayorkas has failed to effectively manage critical aspects of national security. One critical responsibility held by DHS Mayorkas is the protection of national leadership in overseeing the U.S. Secret Service, which provides protection for the President, Vice President, and other national leaders."Secret Service says it can't keep Trump safe on golf courses - even as Biden lounges on beaches" has led the AMNC to take this bold action. The organization believes that the resources and expertise within the Secret Service, overseen by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), are insufficient given the unprecedented circumstances. The fact that a former president and current party nominee has faced two assassination attempts underscores a critical need for enhanced protection measures. "Trump's team has expressed frustration that the former president could be denied his favorite leisure activity despite President Biden lounging on a public beach in Delaware last month."The AMNC is ready to work closely with other law enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of the President. Retired FAMs offer to provide protection for President Trump is a demonstration of their unwavering commitment to the nation and its leaders. Since the devastating attacks on September 11, 2001, Federal Air Marshals have been at the forefront of protecting our skies and ensuring the safety of the traveling public. Twenty-three years later, their mission remains as critical as ever.In conclusion, the Air Marshal National Council's offer to provide protection for President Trump is a significant development in the current security situation. The retired FAMs' expertise and experience make them a valuable asset in ensuring the President's safety. The AMNC is ready to provide the necessary protection and urges other law enforcement associations to join their efforts.

