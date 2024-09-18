Progro BIO Announces OMRI Certification For Rhizol Soil Inoculant

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProGro BIO announced today that the company has achieved OMRI certification of its Rhizol organic soil inoculant. OMRI, the Organic Materials Review Institute, is a non-profit institution that evaluates and certifies a product's as a fully organic production chain. ProGro BIO was notified by OMRI on 09/13/2024 that its cornerstone product, Rhizol, received official organic certification.

Achievement of OMRI certification in agricultural products is a litmus test particularly for the organic farming industry and growers who are adopting principles of regenerative agriculture in their operations. Use of

OMRI-listed products helps to create a fully organic production chain from seed to store, reducing the reliance on chemical fertilizers and other synthetic product that could harm the environment. To be certified by OMRI, a product must meet strict standards for organic production including the use of synthetic pesticides, genetically modified organisms, and other materials that may not be allowed in organic production.

Rhizol achieves OMRI certification status

"Achieving OMRI certification for Rhizol is a significant milestone for ProGro BIO," said Barry Roberts, the company's Chief Operating Officer. "Rhizol has delivered impressive results in the field and the addition of the OMRI organic certification is further evidence of our commitment to the principles of regenerative agriculture which is a linchpin in our company's mission."

ProGro BIO fully commercialized Rhizol in 2023 bringing to market a groundbreaking, innovative and powerful microbial soil inoculant in the agricultural sector. Rhizol is formulated with 35 plant-beneficial microbial isolates with the highest concentrations currently available in the agricultural sector. Rhizol is delivered in two revolutionary methods – a fully soluble powder form and in a microbial-infused planter talc. Integration of the

Rhizol product line in farming operations paves the way for a rapid increase in soil biodiversity leading to rejuvenation of soils, enhanced crop performance and greater crop yields.

Blake Young, ProGro BIO CEO, said, "Our company is very pleased to have accomplished this certification working with OMRI. One of the main benefits of using

OMRI certified products for soil development is that they are free from harmful chemicals and synthetic additives which means that they will not harm the environment or the health of animals and people that come into contact with them. Rhizol is rich in powerful, beneficial microorganisms and has a remarkable impact on soil health and ecosystems and will now carry the coveted OMRI certification."

ProGro BIO

ProGro Bio is an Agtech microbial sciences company that produces all-natural organic microbial products that are the most advanced formulations of beneficial bacterial and fungal strains available on the market. ProGro Bio's cornerstone product line, Rhizol, is the result of three decades of research, development, and testing. When properly applied, the microbial organisms contained in Rhizol work to support many important aspects of plant growth and development, leading to higher quality fruiting and greater yield. The company's vision is to create a new standard for sustainable agriculture by dramatically improving soil health through highly effective, natural microbial soil inoculation.

