Holland Industrial Group Revitalizes Former Rubber Factory In Lake City, SC

Holland Industrial Group, a leader in industrial revitalization, has successfully completed the and renovation of a once-distressed rubber factory in Lake City, South Carolina. This project aligns with the company's mission to revitalize underutilized properties and stimulate local economies by supporting community growth.

Located in the heart of Lake City, a town with a rich agricultural and industrial heritage, the factory was once central to the local economy. However, it had fallen into disrepair over the past decade, leaving a void in the community and threatening local jobs. Holland Industrial Group recognized the potential to rejuvenate this site and transform it into a source of new opportunity.

Bringing Jobs and Economic Growth

Following extensive renovations, Holland Industrial Group has secured a major tenant for the property: a prominent packaging company. This new tenant is set to create significant job opportunities for the community, bringing renewed hope for residents. The packaging firm's presence is expected to stimulate further economic activity in Lake City, attracting new businesses and increasing demand for local services.

"We are proud to be part of this community's revitalization," said Alex Holland, Senior Vice President of Holland Industrial Group. "This project isn't just about restoring a building. It's about contributing to the local economy, providing employment, and helping Lake City thrive as an industrial hub."

Operations at the new packaging company are scheduled to begin by late 2024. The company's arrival is expected to create a ripple effect, boosting foot traffic to local shops, restaurants, and service providers, contributing to the town's ongoing economic revival.

A Commitment to Revitalizing Communities

Holland Industrial Group is known for its expertise in transforming distressed industrial properties across the United States, with a focus on sustainable development and community investment. By restoring these facilities, the company fosters long-term positive change in the communities where they operate.

Holland added, "We're honored to be part of the town's bright future. Such a beautiful town with such amazing people deserves as much".

