Bird Feeder Market 2024 : Competitive Analysis And Industry Forecast At A CAGR Of 6.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) The global bird feeder was pegged at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to garner $2.1 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global bird feeder market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, driven by rising interest in birdwatching, wildlife conservation, and eco-friendly gardening practices. The bird feeder market size was valued at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $2.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.The COVID-19 pandemic spurred a renewed interest in nature and outdoor hobbies, including birdwatching. As a result, consumers are seeking to make their gardens and backyards more wildlife-friendly by installing bird feeders that provide food and shelter for various bird species. Along with this, the demand for eco-conscious and sustainable bird feeders made from recycled materials is also on the rise.Market DriversRising Popularity of Birdwatching and Wildlife Engagement: More people are turning to birdwatching as a hobby, leading to increased demand for bird feeders that help attract various species to gardens and outdoor spaces.Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products: Consumers are increasingly looking for bird feeders made from recycled, biodegradable, or sustainably sourced materials, reflecting broader trends toward eco-conscious consumerism.Urban and Suburban Gardening Trends: As urban and suburban gardening becomes more popular, bird feeders are becoming a common feature in landscaped yards, encouraging biodiversity and creating relaxing environments.Educational and Conservation Efforts: Wildlife organizations and schools are promoting bird feeders as educational tools, helping children and communities learn about bird species, migration patterns, and habitat conservation.Request a report sample to gain comprehensive insights at:Product Segments The Bird Feeder Market is categorized into several key product types, including:Tube Feeders: Popular for attracting smaller bird species such as finches and chickadees, these feeders are widely used in residential gardens.Platform Feeders: Offering a flat surface for birds to perch and feed, these are ideal for attracting a wide variety of species.Suet Feeders: Designed to hold high-energy suet cakes, these feeders are particularly popular in colder climates where birds need more energy-dense food.Hummingbird Feeders: Specially designed to dispense nectar, these feeders are favored for attracting hummingbirds and other nectar-feeding species.Eco-Friendly Feeders: Made from recycled plastic, metal, or wood, these feeders appeal to eco-conscious consumers looking to minimize their environmental impact.Regional Insights North America holds the largest share of the Bird Feeder Market, thanks to its strong birdwatching culture and a growing interest in wildlife preservation. Europe follows closely behind, where gardening and eco-friendly outdoor living are popular trends. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to show rapid growth in the coming years, as interest in birdwatching and nature-based hobbies rises in countries like China, Japan, and Australia.Competitive Landscape Leading companies in the Bird Feeder Market include Droll Yankees, Perky-Pet, Woodlink, and Nature's Way Bird Products. These brands are investing in innovative designs and materials to cater to the growing demand for durable, easy-to-clean, and aesthetically pleasing bird feeders. Additionally, emerging brands are tapping into niche markets with specialized products, such as feeders for specific bird species or feeders with integrated cameras for birdwatching enthusiasts.For any Queries Linked with the Report, Ask an Analyst:Outlook and Future Trends As consumers become more engaged with nature and wildlife conservation, the Bird Feeder Market is expected to continue evolving. Smart bird feeders, equipped with cameras or sensors, are gaining traction among tech-savvy consumers looking for a more interactive birdwatching experience. The trend toward sustainability is also likely to drive further innovation, with manufacturers exploring new eco-friendly materials and packaging solutions.Explore AMR's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Consumer and Goods DomainCosmetics MarketBoxing Gloves Market

