US Sanctions Should Stop Hurting American Business

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The next US administration, whether led by Kamala Harris or Donald Trump, will need to make many tough decisions to ensure sustainable and robust economic growth.

In particular, the next US president will need to make modifications to the prevailing sanctions – pursued in earnest by the outgoing Biden administration – in ways that put economics ahead of politics.

America's is suffering from motivated sanctions devised to hurt foreign adversaries that are arguably doing just as much, and in certain instances, more damage to US business interests.

The escalating confrontation with China, for example, has seen US tariffs on aluminum and steel triple, stoking inflation and creating headaches for American manufacturers sourcing inputs from Chinese suppliers.

Punitive US sanctions imposed on Russian companies in response to the Ukraine war have proven largely ineffective in regard to the economic damage US policymakers apparently believed they would exact.

Indeed, the measures have often boomeranged and severely hurt American companies instead-not to mention accelerating the de-dollarization of the global economy as Washington weaponizes the buck as yet another type of sanction.

Two American companies' cases- International Paper Company and Arconic Corporation-stand out as cautionary tales.