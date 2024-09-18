Azerbaijan Highlights Five Key Principles At COP29
Nazrin Abdul
During the 29th session of the conference of the Parties to the
UN Framework convention on Climate Change (COP29), five main
principles were emphasised across the 14 initiatives put forward by
Azerbaijan.
Elmar Mammadov, senior negotiator and co-leader of the Action
Agenda Initiatives Team under the COP29 Presidency, mentioned this
during his speech at the "Caspian energy Forum" held in Baku,
Azernews reports.
"Azerbaijan put forward 14 global initiatives within the
framework of COP29. When these initiatives were launched, five main
principles were taken into account. First, we aimed to determine
the balance between the pillars of the climate agenda, including
financing. The second principle involves analyzing the balance
between raising ambitions and pragmatism.
The third principle is to balance the economic, social, and
environmental dimensions of sustainable development goals. The
fourth principle is that our initiatives include not only global
but also regional issues. The fifth is to ensure harmony between
people and nature," E. Mammadov emphasized.
