WHO reports 1 person dies from snakebite every 4-6 minutes

(MENAFN) The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Tuesday that a person dies from a snakebite every four to six minutes, with over a third of these victims being under the age of 20. This alarming statistic highlights the severe public health issue posed by snakebites, particularly in low- and middle-income countries within tropical and subtropical regions. David Williams, a WHO expert on snakes and snakebites, shared these findings during a UN briefing in Geneva, emphasizing the global scope of the problem.



Williams explained that venomous snakes are found across a wide range of environments, from tropical rainforests to arid deserts and even the icy tundra of the Arctic Circle. However, the most significant impact on public health is observed in developing countries located in tropical and subtropical areas. Each year, between 1.8 and 2.7 million snakebite cases occur worldwide, resulting in an estimated 81,000 to 138,000 deaths. A considerable portion of these fatalities is concentrated in regions like Asia, Africa, and Latin America, with India alone experiencing an estimated 1.2 million deaths from snakebites between 2000 and 2019, averaging around 58,000 annually.



Williams also pointed out that while not all snakebites lead to death, those that do claim a life often leave three survivors with serious long-term or permanent disabilities, including severe physical scarring or even amputation. He underscored that the areas most impacted by snakebites frequently lack adequate access to treatment options, particularly anti-venoms, which are essential for treating venomous bites. A study cited by Williams revealed that sub-Saharan Africa has access to less than 3 percent of the necessary annual supply of anti-venoms.



Additionally, Williams highlighted the potential exacerbating effects of climate change on the problem. As temperatures rise and climates shift, the range and abundance of venomous snakes may expand, potentially bringing these dangerous creatures into new regions and increasing the likelihood of human encounters with species previously unfamiliar to those populations.

