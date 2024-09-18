Aggreko launches mid-size low emission Battery Energy Storage Systems in the Middle East

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Dubai, UAE; September 18, 2024: To support regional companies making the transition to a greener future, Aggreko has introduced two new mid-size commercial Battery Storage Systems (BESS) for smarter energy management. The newly launched range of fully integrated plug-and-play BESS solutions come in two sizes - 500 KW and 250 KW, to suit a wide range of industrial and commercial energy storage applications. They ensure maximum system effectiveness and deliver optimal system performance, minimise operating costs and reduce carbon footprint.

The new mid-size BESS units can supply power in the most demanding situation, offering flexibility, reliability and efficiency. These batteries can be operated in island mode, as a part of a hybrid solution with a generator or in parallel with additional BESS, and is ideal for renewable power applications in industries such as Events, Construction, Petrochemicals & Refineries, Utilities, Data Centre and Mining.

The new mid-size BESS units offer numerous benefits. They are environmentally friendly, helping operators meet emissions regulations while their fast installation and commissioning reduce generator run time and fuel consumption, enabling significant cost savings and autonomy. Supported by Aggreko’s robust customer service, including remote monitoring, these units ensure enhanced reliability and uninterrupted operation.

According to Adam Read, Head of Sales - Middle East, Aggreko: “We are excited to introduce our new mid-sized Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) to the regional market. They can be used as a standalone power source or in combination with mobile solar panels, wind or generators. To meet the constantly evolving energy demands of businesses, our BESS units are made scalable to match changing needs. A single unit can be easily combined into an integrated energy storage system to deliver the power and energy capacity required for any business. Incorporating batteries can be a significant step toward sustainability for any company. Additionally, battery-based solutions can provide reliable emission-free energy for specific processes while reducing fuel costs.”

The new BESS units enable management of variable loads by storing excess energy for later, increasing reliability and eliminating light load periods. They are ready-to-install units that include batteries, inverter, HVAC, fire protection and other required components. Both come with an ECO controller that provides intuitive control and monitoring for all batteries and power electronics integrated in the battery pack. The units deliver zero CO2 emissions, zero noise, and have zero maintenance needs, enabling operators to minimise environmental impact.



