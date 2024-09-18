Russian Army Loses Another 1,130 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Last Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to September 18, 2024, amounted to about 637,010 people, including another 1,130 people over the past day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In addition, the Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed 8,691 (+6) Russian tanks, 17,080 (+3) armored combat vehicles, 18,154 (+25) artillery systems, 1,188 (+0) MLRS, 947 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 328 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical level UAVs - 15,354 (+25), cruise missiles - 2,592 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), motor vehicles and tankers - 24,784 (+45), special equipment - 3,109 (+18).
The data is being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, on September 17, as of 22:00, 139 combat engagements between the Defense Forces and Russian troops took place at the front.
