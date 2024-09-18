Minister Galushchenko, U.S. Delegation Discuss Protection Of Critical NPP Substations Against Russian Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Within the framework of the 68th Regular Session of the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) General in Vienna, Ukrainian Energy German Galushchenko met with the U.S. delegation led by U.S. Deputy Secretary of Energy David Turk to discuss the need to protect critical nuclear power (NPP) substations against Russian attacks.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Energy Ministry.

“By attacking substations that are critical for the operation of nuclear power plants, Russians pose direct threats to nuclear and radiation safety. We thank the IAEA for responding to our request and for having already started its mission at one of these substations. The relevant monitoring should protect the substations from future attacks and, thus, contribute to the stable operation of our nuclear generation,” Galushchenko noted.

According to Turk, the U.S. Department of State is making every effort to assist Ukraine's energy sector amid Russian aggression.

Separately, the meeting participants considered the need to strengthen air defenses and other means and tools in order to protect energy objects.

In Vienna, Galushchenko held a number of bilateral meetings with international partners to discuss nuclear security issues.

In particular, the Ukrainian official met with the delegations of Belgium, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

During these meetings, the parties pointed out that Russia was creating unprecedented nuclear danger and did not deserve a privileged status within the IAEA and its Board of Governors, the ministry reported .

A reminder that, during the 68th Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko called on all IAEA member states to give an unanimous response to Russia's criminal attacks on civilian energy infrastructure and occupation of Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

