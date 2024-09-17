2025 Tech Trends Report: Info-Tech Research Group Unveils New Insights On The Future Of AI, Quantum Computing, And Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Info-Tech's newly released Tech Trends 2025 report outlines six critical trends that will shape the future of IT, from the rise of AI avatars to the urgent need for post-quantum cryptography. The annual report is the most anticipated resource as it provides IT leaders with the insights needed to drive innovation and safeguard their organizations over the coming year in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Info-Tech Research Group's newly released Tech Trends 2025 report highlights six pivotal trends poised to transform the IT landscape in the coming year. As the pace of technological innovation accelerates and organizations are facing unprecedented challenges and opportunities, the firm's report provides insights on how IT leaders can harness technologies like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and cybersecurity while mitigating the risks they introduce.

Historically, chief information officers (CIOs) have been tasked with preserving the integrity of an organization's past through meticulous recordkeeping. However, in 2025, the global IT research and advisory firm reports that the role of the CIO will evolve as the focus shifts from maintaining the past to forecasting the future. With the rise of generative AI and the impending era of quantum computing, Info-Tech explains that CIOs will need to increasingly adopt forward-thinking strategies to anticipate and simulate future business scenarios.

"At the intersection of digital transformation and exponential AI growth, IT leaders are entering a new era where forecasting probable futures will be just as critical as reporting on the past,"

says Brian Jackson , principal research director and lead author of the report. "Our 2025 Tech Trends report provides a roadmap for organizations to harness AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity solutions to stay ahead of the curve."

The Tech Trends 2025

report is informed by Info-Tech's Future of IT 2025 survey. The survey gathered responses from nearly 1,000 IT decision-makers globally between March and July 2024, with contributions from key regions such as the United States, Canada, APAC, and Europe, and representation from 17 industries, including financial services, healthcare, government, and manufacturing. In addition, expert interviews conducted with representatives from organizations such as the Blockchain Research Institue, Nubinary, Kyield, SAS, Xprize Quantum, IBM Quantum Industry & Technical Services, HP Inc, Voices, SWEAR, and the University of British Columbia offer in-depth case studies and real-world examples of how organizations are navigating these trends.

"Our survey data and expert interviews show a clear path forward for organizations to not only adopt these emerging technologies but also navigate the challenges they bring," says Jackson. "By understanding the risks and opportunities associated with AI, quantum computing, and cybersecurity, IT leaders can make informed decisions that will drive both innovation and security."

The six key tech trends identified by Info-Tech Research Group for 2025 are:

Generative AI is making it increasingly difficult to distinguish between human- and AI-generated interactions. AI avatars and chatbots, now integrated into many enterprise systems, are transforming user experiences and the way organizations handle customer service, software development, and marketing. However, the rise of deepfakes presents new security threats, raising the need for robust AI detection and defense mechanisms. According to Info-Tech's Future of IT 2025 survey,, withleading adoption atWith the increasing sophistication of AI-generated digital humans, deepfakes are becoming a powerful tool for fraud and misinformation. IT leaders are prioritizing AI-powered detection tools and content authentication methods, such as blockchain, to combat the rising threat of AI-powered cyberattacks and ensure the integrity of their data. AI ranks as the second-most disruptive force to business operations, just behind talent shortages, with a disruption risk score of, according to Info-Tech's findings.Quantum computing has moved beyond theoretical exploration and is now accessible through cloud platforms, enabling real-world business experiments. As organizations begin leveraging quantum hardware to solve complex problems, industries such as media, government, and financial services are leading the charge in quantum investments.are investing in quantum computing, followed by, andWith the threat of quantum computers breaking current encryption methods looming on the horizon, organizations must prepare for "Q-day." The adoption of post-quantum cryptography is now a critical priority, particularly for industries handling sensitive data, such as finance, healthcare, and government. Info-Tech reports that, compared to. This preparedness is critical as organizations face increasing risks from "Harvest Now, Decrypt Later" cyberattacks.As AI matures, organizations are increasingly developing custom AI models tailored to their specific industries. These expert models improve the accuracy and relevance of AI outputs, enabling businesses to derive exponential value from AI investments. Info-Tech reports that, or "Transformers," have already invested in AI or plan to do so by the end of 2025, compared to. Higher maturity firms are twice as likely to expect exponential value from AI by 2025.While AI offers significant opportunities, it also poses risks to industries such as music, news, and customer service. The firm explains in the report that organizations are focusing on balancing AI adoption with governance and control to protect sensitive data, reduce costs, and ensure AI performance. By 2026, more companies will run localized AI models to improve cost-effectiveness and maintain control over their AI initiatives.top the list of factors influencing AI investment decisions, withof respondents citing it as a key consideration.

As organizations prepare for the future of IT, Info-Tech's Tech Trends 2025 report provides the strategic guidance needed to stay competitive and secure. From leveraging AI avatars and quantum computing to safeguarding data with post-quantum cryptography, the firm advises that IT leaders must act now to future-proof their operations in the coming months.

For media inquiries or on-site interview requests with Brian Jackson, lead author of the 2024 report and an expert on emerging technology trends, please contact [email protected] .



