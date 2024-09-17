IMD Issues Yellow Alert For UP, Rajasthan, MP Lights Rains In Delhi, Mumbai Check Full Weather Updates, AQI Level

(MENAFN- Live Mint) IMD Weather Updates: The movement of depression active over the central India will lead to heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, Haryana, Chandigarh, East Rajasthan, Western Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura today. The weather forecasting agency has issued a yellow alert for many Indian states. IMD has also forecasted light rainfall in parts of Delhi and Mumbai today.

IMD Weather forecast today

The depression lying over North Chhattisgarh and adjoining northeast Madhya Pradesh moved west-northwestwards and is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards across northeast Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area by the first half of Wednesday, September 18.

Weather update in your area

There is high possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, Haryana, West Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, northwest Madhya Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura.

There are also chances of thunderstorms accompanied with lightening at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh.

Delhi weather updates

People living in Delhi-NCR and nearby regions are likely to wake up to drizzling and light rainfall. The morning drizzling in the national capital is likely to set the stage for a cloudy and pleasant weather throughout Wednesday.

“Jalesar, Etah, Shikohabad (U.P.) Deeg, Nadbai, Bharatpur, Bayana (Rajasthan) . Light intermittent rainfall/drizzle is likely to occur at NCR ( Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Dadri, Greater Noida) Safidon, Panipat, Gohana (Haryana) during next 2 hours,” IMD said in a post on X.