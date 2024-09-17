Chandra Grahan 2024 Begins! Check Lunar Eclipse Images Across World. How Can Indians Watch It Followed By Supermoon?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chandra Grahan 2024 has begun letting millions of people across the world to enjoy the rare celestial event. The penumbral phase of the lunar eclipse began at 06:11 AM (0141 GMT) on Wednesday, September 18.

The full phase of the lunar eclipse will begin in a while at 08:14 am. However, the spectacular images of Chandra Grahan (lunar eclipse) have started pouring in on social media.

Chandra Grahan 2024: Image of the ongoing lunar eclipse shared by a skywatcher.

Chandra Grahan: Lunar Eclipse will be in its full phase at 8 am on Wednesday, September 18

Chandra Grahan 2024 begins: Lunar eclipse view from America.

Moon shinning hours before lunar eclipse

Chandra Grahan images across worldWill Chandra Grahan be visible in India?

This astronomical marvel will be visible in many parts of the world, but not in India as the Moon will be below the horizon during the cosmic event. Thus, Indian observers will be unable to witness partial lunar eclipse. However, the celestial event still holds religious significance for people across the country.

How Indians can watch the Chandra Grahan 2024

For those who are willing to watch the ongoing Chandra Grahan, they can enjoy the live streaming of the rare celestial event.

Time and Date is live streaming the lunar eclipse of 2024.