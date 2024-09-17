Indian PM To Embark On US Visit To Participate In Quad Leaders' Summit

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- India announced on Tuesday that its Prime Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to the US during 21-23 September to take part in the fourth Quad Leaders' Summit.

Indian External Affairs said in a statement that that Modi will participate in the Quad Leaders' Summit hosted by the US President Joe Biden in Wilmington, Delaware on 21 September.

"At the Quad Summit, the leaders will review the progress achieved by the Quad over the last one year and set the agenda for the year ahead to assist the countries of the Indo-Pacific region in meeting their development goals and aspirations," the statement said.

During his stay in the US, Modi is scheduled to address the "Summit of the Future" at the UN General Assembly in New York on September 23 on "Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow."

He is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with several world leaders and discuss issues of mutual interest on the sidelines of the UN meeting.

"Prime Minister would also be interacting with CEOs of leading US-based companies to foster greater collaborations between the two countries in the cutting-edge areas of AI, quantum computing, semiconductors and biotechnology," it further said. (end)

