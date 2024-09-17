Algerian PM Submit Cabinet Resignation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ALGIERS, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- Algerian Prime Nadir Larbaoui submitted on Tuesday his resignation from the to Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, following taking the oath as President of Algeria for a second-term.

In a statement, Larbaoui said he met with President Tebboune and congratulated him on his re-election for a second term, wishing him continued success.

Larbaoui mentioned that President Tebboune expressed a desire to defer the decision in order to address urgent matters requiring the government's expertise.

President Tebboune took the oath of office earlier at the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic, marking the start of his second term. (end)

