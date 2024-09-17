Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association (FLEOA) Announces Who They Are NOT Endorsing For President

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Election Day for the 2024 Presidential election approaches, the Law Enforcement Officers Association is encouraging all Americans to cast a ballot. And after the recent presidential debate... you may be wondering whom FLEOA stands behind.FLEOA is frequently asked how their members will be voting, to which FLEOA's President, Mathew Silverman answers: "As a non-partisan professional association, we do not endorse candidates. We do, however, encourage our members and all voters to make ballot decisions not based solely on people or party but rather on policies that protect the American people."Elections – including the down ballot - will significantly affect the federal law enforcement community in a wide variety of ways. By expressing their will at a polling place, the American public possesses the ability to influence the future of public service across thenation.Some of the key policies that seem to be on the ballot this year include the immigration debate, the fentanyl crisis, the funding of law enforcement, the re-criminalization of drugs, and concerns about rising violence in America. These are critically important public safety concerns, and each FLEOA member will exercise their individual right to decide which presidential candidate will best tackle these issues.“The men and women of the federal law enforcement community work tirelessly to protect the Constitutional rights of all Americans. We're encouraging every legal citizen to exercise their right to vote this year and every year,” said Silverman.###FLEOA is a non-partisan, non-profit, professional organization that represents more than 30,000members across more than sixty five federal law enforcement agencies. One of FLEOA's objectives is to serve as a voice for federal law enforcement throughout the legislative process, without endorsing candidates or political parties.

