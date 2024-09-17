Meta Blocks Russian Media Accounts Amid Expanded Sanctions
9/17/2024 3:12:46 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
The "Meta" corporation, known for its extremist stance and
banned in the Russian Federation, has blocked the accounts of
several Russian media outlets on its platforms, including "RT" and
the "Rossiya Segodnya" media group, Azernews
reports citing NBC.
NBC reported this based on a statement from a "Meta"
representative.
"After careful consideration, we have expanded our measures
against Russian state media. 'Russia Today,' 'RT,' and other
related organizations are now blocked from our applications
worldwide due to attempts at foreign interference," NBC reports,
citing the corporation's statement.
Pages for "RT," "Sputnik," and "RIA Novosti" are no longer
available on "Facebook" (owned by "Meta"). The message that appears
reads, "This content is currently unavailable. The owner may have
removed the content or restricted access to it."
"Meta" has not yet responded to inquiries from Russian media on
the issue.
On September 4, the US Department of the Treasury announced
sanctions against Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of "RT"
TV channel, and her two deputies. Additionally, the US State
Department is tightening operational rules for Russia Today, RIA
Novosti, RT, TV-Novosti, Ruptly, and Sputnik media groups.
According to the "Repressions Against Russia" section on the
official website of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
Western countries have imposed approximately 150 different
restrictions on Russian media and journalists since 2022.
MENAFN17092024000195011045ID1108684568
