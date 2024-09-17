Auto-Dimming Mirror Global Market 2024 To Reach 2.88 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.3%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Auto-Dimming Mirror Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Auto-Dimming Mirror Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The auto-dimming mirror market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.12 billion in 2023 to $2.25 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness of driver safety and glare reduction, integration of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in vehicles, growing demand for commercial vehicles, stringent safety regulations promoting the use of anti-glare mirrors, increased demand for luxury and high-end vehicles with advanced features.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Auto-Dimming Mirror Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The auto-dimming mirror market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.88 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to surge in the adoption of electric and autonomous vehicles, integration of advanced sensors and cameras in auto-dimming mirrors, growth in the connected car ecosystem, increasing focus on driver comfort and reducing eye strain during night driving, expansion of the automotive market in emerging economies.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Auto-Dimming Mirror Market With A Detailed Sample Report:



Growth Driver Of The Auto-Dimming Mirror Market

The surge in the automotive industry is expected to propel the growth of the auto-dimming mirror market going forward. The automotive industry refers to the designing, developing, and manufacturing of motor vehicles. These mirrors are used in vehicles to reduce the glare of light that is coming from other vehicles and hence prevent the driver from getting distracted.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Which Market Players Are Driving The Auto-Dimming Mirror Market Growth?

Key players in the auto-dimming mirror market include Ficosa International SA, Flabeg Automotive Glass Group GMBH, Gentex Corporation, Honda Lock Mfg. Co. Ltd., Konview Electronics Corporation Limited, Magna International Inc., Murakami Corporation, Shenzhen Germid Co. Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson Group, Tokairika Co. Ltd., SL Corporation, Ichikoh Industries Ltd., Metagal Industria E-commercio Ltd., Fuyao Glass Industry Group Co. Ltd., Dura Automotive Systems, Webasto SE, Glas Trösch Holding AG, Shanghai Ganxiang Automobile Electric Co. Ltd., Shanghai Yaxing Automotive Electronics Co. Ltd., Yantai Autobest Industry Co. Ltd., ZKW Group, Kyocera Corporation, Donnelly Corporation, Ishizaki Honten Co. Ltd., Visiocorp plc, Continental AG, Valeo SA, Denso Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Auto-Dimming Mirror Market Size ?

Major companies operating in the auto-dimming mirror industry are launching innovative products to meet the growing demand. Innovative auto-dimming mirrors incorporate advanced sensor technology to automatically adjust the mirror's reflectivity, reducing glare from headlights of vehicles behind and enhancing driver safety.

How Is The Global Auto-Dimming Mirror Market Segmented?

1) By Fuel Type: Internal Combustion Engine, Hybrid, Electric

2) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle

3) By Functionality Type Market: Connected Auto-Dimming Mirror, Non-connected Auto-Dimming Mirror

4) By Application Type: Inside Rear-View Mirror, Outside Rear-View Mirror

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Auto-Dimming Mirror Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the auto-dimming mirror market in 2023 America is expected to be the fastest growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the auto-dimming mirror market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Auto-Dimming Mirror Market Definition

An auto-dimming mirror refers to mirrors that are made up of a mirror and an electronic system that uses photo sensors to detect light from the front and back. These mirrors are used to improve visibility and safety at night while driving. These can dim the light reflecting from their surface by considerably reducing the glare of light from following vehicles on busy routes at night.

Auto-Dimming Mirror Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global auto-dimming mirror market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Auto-Dimming Mirror Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on auto-dimming mirror market size, auto-dimming mirror market drivers and trends, auto-dimming mirror market major players, auto-dimming mirror competitors' revenues, auto-dimming mirror market positioning, and auto-dimming mirror market growth across geographies. The auto-dimming mirror market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2024 –

report/automotive-cables-global-market-report

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2024

report/automotive-halogen-bulbs-global-market-report

Automotive Repair and Maintenance Global Market Report 2024

report/automotive-repair-and-maintenance-global-market-report

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model (GMM), is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.

Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.