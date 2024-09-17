Russian Attack On Kharkiv: Four Rescuers Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least six people were in the Russian air strike on Kharkiv.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Six people have been injured by the Russian KAB strike so far," the post reads.

According to Oleh Syniehubov , Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, among those injured, there are four rescue workers who were putting out fire at the site of the strike.

"Kharkov shelling: one KAB hit a forest strip near a shopping center. Unfortunately, four rescuers who were extinguishing fire nearby were injured," the post reads.

According to earlier reports, at around 15:15, September 17, the Russians hit Kharkiv and Malodanyliv community in Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs.