Russian Attack On Kharkiv: Four Rescuers Injured
9/17/2024 10:09:05 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least six people were injured in the Russian air strike on Kharkiv.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov posted this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"Six people have been injured by the Russian KAB strike so far," the post reads.
According to Oleh Syniehubov , Chief of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, among those injured, there are four rescue workers who were putting out fire at the site of the strike.
"Kharkov shelling: one KAB hit a forest strip near a shopping center. Unfortunately, four rescuers who were extinguishing fire nearby were injured," the post reads.
According to earlier reports, at around 15:15, September 17, the Russians hit Kharkiv and Malodanyliv community in Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs.
