Sovereign Warrior: Redefining Artisan Jerky With Premium Grass-Fed Bison

DARBY, Mont., Sept. 17, 2024 -- Sovereign Warrior is elevating the jerky experience by returning to the roots of artisanal food crafting. From our facility in Darby, MT, we create jerky in-house using 100% grass-fed and finished, free-roaming bison-always antibiotic and hormone-free. We hand-trim and slice every piece of meat, marinate it for 36 hours, and craft our jerky without preservatives, nitrates, or MSG. Our ingredients are simple, fresh, and mostly organic, with raw honey adding a touch of sweetness. Each gluten-free, paleo-friendly batch reflects the Sovereign Warrior difference.

Sovereign Warrior 100% grass-fed bison jerky

"Our goal at Sovereign Warrior is to create jerky that not only nourishes but honors the bison," says co-founder Yasmeen Sokol. "We focus on crafting something pure, made with care, quality, and respect, from start to finish."

The Sovereign Warrior lineup includes:



The O.G. Original Recipe : Inspired by Worcestershire sauce, it features organic gluten-free tamari, anchovies, garlic, onion, black pepper, honey, and tamarind.

The Firefighter Pineapple Habanero : A sweet and spicy mix of organic pineapple juice, raw honey, fresh habaneros, and spices. The Bulgogi, Korean BBQ : Deep flavors with gochugaru, pear nectar, honey, ginger, garlic, and scallions.

Our newest flavor,

The Gaucho - Chimichurri , is a zero-sugar option made with fresh cilantro, parsley, shallot, garlic, organic apple cider vinegar, Redmond Real Salt, and organic extra virgin olive oil. The Gaucho is a delicious, health-conscious choice for our discerning customers.

Our Bites, made from 100% grass-fed ground bison, include:



The Maverick Teriyaki : A sweet and savory favorite.

The Pioneer Black Pepper Bites : Bold and peppery. The Trailblazer Pepperoni Bites : A spicy mix of fennel, mustard seeds, cayenne, and honey.

We source 100% grass-fed bison for the Bites from Creekside Ranch, just five minutes from our facility, and for our whole muscle jerky we have partnered with Wild Idea Buffalo , a leader in humane and regenerative practices. Wild Idea's buffalo roam freely across the open plains, never confined to feedlots, or subjected to grain-based diets. Their humane field harvesting approach ensures minimal stress to the animals. The result is a product that honors both the animal and the land, and one that Sovereign Warrior is proud to bring to their customers.

Experience the Sovereign Warrior difference. Shop online

visit our Darby, MT store, or find us at Erewhon stores in California, select Natural Grocers, and independent retailers nationwide.

