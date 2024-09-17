Warehouse On Wheels Wins Prestigious ACG Deal Makers Award In Cincinnati

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ft. Mitchell, KY, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warehouse on Wheels (WOW), a leading provider of on-demand mobile storage trailer solutions to manufacturing, distribution, and third-party logistics customers, has been recognized for outstanding corporate growth, innovation, and community impact by the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Cincinnati chapter.

The company received an ACG Deal Makers Award during a ceremony held at Cincinnati Hall to honor business leaders and innovators and celebrate companies that have made significant contributions to their industries.

“This award is a milestone in the history of Warehouse on Wheels. We are proud that our company's innovative approach to storage has not only garnered recognition but has also contributed significantly to the local economy in Greater Cincinnati by creating jobs and fostering a culture of innovation,” said Matt Hinson, Warehouse on Wheels Chief Development Officer.“As Warehouse on Wheels looks to the future, we are working to introduce new technologies, expand our fleet, and increase our footprint with more locations.”

Warehouse on Wheels is a network of some of North America's most respected regional trailer rental providers. The company delivers on-demand mobile storage, cartage, and over-the-road solutions to solve two common supply chain and logistics challenges: a lack of secure, scalable storage space and the ability to track and move valuable goods more efficiently.

Their customer-focused services cater to a diverse range of industries, including automotive and general manufacturing, retail distribution, construction, and communications, ensuring that businesses can efficiently manage their storage needs without the constraints of traditional warehousing.

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Northern Kentucky, WOW has expanded from two locations and about 5,400 trailers to over 40 across North America with a fleet of over 36,000 units.



About ACG Cincinnati

The Association for Corporate Growth (ACG) Cincinnati chapter is a leading organization focused on driving middle-market business growth. Through its diverse membership base, ACG Cincinnati offers valuable networking opportunities, resources, and insights to help businesses thrive in today's competitive marketplace.

