Qbotica Named One Of America's Top 100 Small Businesses And Honored As A Digital Innovator

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) U.S. Chamber of Commerce CO-100 list celebrates 100 businesses driving growth and innovation in their communities and around the world

PHOENIX, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

U.S. Chamber of Commerce and CO-, its award-winning digital for small businesses, today announced that qBotica

has been selected for the CO-100: America's Top 100 Small Businesses list and recognized as a Digital Innovator . The CO-100, sponsored by T-Mobile, celebrates the 100 best and brightest small and mid-sized businesses in America.

qBotica CEO and Founder Mahesh Vinayagam celebrates the company's recognition as a Digital Innovator at the CO-100 Awards. The award highlights qBotica's leadership in cutting-edge automation technologies such as Agentic AI, Contact Center Automation, and Generative AI.

qBotica proudly receives the Digital Innovator award at the CO-100 ceremony, recognizing the company's pioneering efforts in leveraging advanced technologies like Agentic AI, Contact Center Automation, and Generative AI to drive business transformation and innovation.

Continue Reading

qBotica earned its place in the Digital Innovator category for its leadership in harnessing cutting-edge technologies like Agentic AI Contact Center Automation , Intelligent Document Processing , and Generative AI . These innovative solutions have scaled operations, enhanced customer experiences, and revolutionized qBotica's service offerings, demonstrating the transformative impact of digital automation on business growth.

"Being named a Digital Innovator and one of America's top 100 small businesses is a testament to our commitment to driving change through technology. Our solutions, such as Agentic AI and GenAI, are designed to revolutionize contact centers, streamline document processing, and deliver unparalleled customer value. This recognition affirms our efforts to shape the future of intelligent automation," said Mahesh Vinayagam , CEO and Founder of qBotica.

qBotica was chosen from more than 14,000 applicants by an esteemed panel of judges for its exceptional growth and forward-thinking strategies. The CO-100 honorees, representing diverse industries from across 31 states and Washington, D.C., showcase the power of digital innovation and resilience in today's business landscape.

The CO-100 honorees receive a one-year paid membership to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, access to top experts and thought leaders, national brand exposure, and exclusive community-building and networking opportunities.

On October 8, the CO-100 will be celebrated at a premier event at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce's historic headquarters in Washington, D.C., where honorees will participate in a VIP experience. They will have access to some of the most influential names in business through the CO-100 Small Business Forum. At an evening awards dinner, 10 top businesses will be recognized for outstanding achievements across various categories and will receive $2,000 each. One overall CO-100 Top Business will receive $25,000.

"As the world's largest business organization representing companies of all sizes and industries, we understand what makes a business great,"

said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO- by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "The CO-100 founders, owners, entrepreneurs, and employees showcase the exceptional talent and innovation within the American business community."

Learn more about the CO-100 honorees here .

About qBotica

Founded in 2017, qBotica is a rapidly growing intelligent automation firm based in Phoenix, AZ. Specializing in cutting-edge technologies such as Agentic AI , Contact Center Automation , Intelligent Document Processing , and Generative AI , qBotica delivers transformative solutions that help organizations optimize their operations, enhance customer service, and drive significant business growth. As a trusted partner for industries like healthcare, finance, and insurance, qBotica empowers its clients to achieve operational efficiency and future-proof their businesses in an increasingly digital world. qBotica is a 3x Inc5000 winner, a SOC2 Type II certified company, and ranked as one of the top partners with UiPath as a Platinum and Certified partner.

Contact:

Dominic Bartola

623-282-1191

[email protected]



SOURCE qBotica

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED