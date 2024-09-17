Pope detects US Catholics to select ‘lesser of two evils’

(MENAFN) In a candid and provocative statement on Friday, Pope Francis addressed American Catholics regarding their upcoming presidential election choices. Speaking to journalists while en route back to Rome from Singapore, the Pope emphasized the moral responsibility of and the need to choose the "lesser evil" among the candidates.



Pope Francis criticized both major candidates, Donald and Kamala Harris, as being “against life” and called on voters to weigh their options carefully. He remarked that not participating in the election is a grave mistake, underscoring the importance of making a choice even when both options may seem flawed.



The Pope did not specifically endorse either candidate but expressed concern over their positions on critical issues. Trump has pledged to implement stringent measures to curb immigration, including a large-scale deportation campaign. On the other hand, Harris has promised to enshrine abortion rights into law, aiming to protect access to abortion services similar to those guaranteed under the overturned Roe v. Wade decision.



Pope Francis articulated his discomfort with both candidates' platforms. He condemned Trump’s proposed immigration policies, describing them as deeply troubling and inhumane. He also criticized Harris’ stance on abortion, referring to it as a form of “assassination” and highlighting the ethical and moral implications he perceives in her position.



In his remarks, the Pope did not explicitly state which candidate he believes to be the "lesser evil," reflecting his broader concern for ethical issues rather than political endorsement. He emphasized the importance of making an informed and conscientious decision, given the significant moral dimensions of the election choices facing American voters.



The Pope's comments reflect ongoing debates within the Catholic community and the broader public about the intersection of faith, morality, and politics in shaping electoral decisions.

MENAFN17092024000045015687ID1108682639