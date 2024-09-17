Board of representatives from TCCIMA conduct meeting with new industry minister

(MENAFN) The 19th meeting of the board of representatives from the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (TCCIMA) took place on Tuesday, with the new Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Seyyed Mohammad Atabek in attendance. During this session, representatives from Tehran's private sector discussed various challenges faced by producers and business owners and urged the minister to address these issues.



The board members presented several proposals aimed at solving these problems and expressed their willingness to collaborate with the Ministry of Industry. TCCIMA Head Mahmoud Najafi-Arab provided an overview of the country's economic and production indicators, highlighting that the current economic conditions are not favorable. He noted that the 14th government has recently begun its term and is still in the process of being fully established, with many deputies and general managers yet to be appointed.



Ali Naqeeb, another board member, highlighted the struggles of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Referring to the National Business Monitoring Plan, he pointed out that the industrial sector's condition has deteriorated in the first quarter of this year compared to the previous year. Naqeeb noted that the national business environment index increased to 6.04 in the spring, up from 5.9 in the autumn of the previous year.



Additionally, Naqeeb mentioned that factories with over 200 employees are operating at only 50 percent capacity. This reduced operational level leads to higher production costs and limits the ability of these factories to invest in necessary renovations and updates.

MENAFN17092024000045015839ID1108682631