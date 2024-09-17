Mattermost Extends Microsoft Teams And Microsoft 365 Platform To Accelerate Mission-Critical Workflows In Defense, Government, And Vital Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The generally available Mattermost for Microsoft Teams integration empowers critical infrastructure organizations to integrate people, processes, and across the organization, accelerating operational efficiency and bolstering resilience.

San Francisco, California, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mattermost , the leading secure, self-hosted collaboration for critical infrastructure, today announced the availability of Mattermost for Microsoft Teams, a flexible interoperability framework to flow information and communications across enterprise-wide Microsoft 365 users and technical and operational organizations in Mattermost.

For national security, public safety, and critical infrastructure organizations, Mattermost supplements“Enterprise IT” systems such as Microsoft Teams with“Mission IT” workflows vital to cyber resilience, including out-of-band incident response, ChatOps in segregated networks, Red Team and penetration testing workflows, and emergency communications.

Microsoft Teams and the entire Microsoft 365 suite are essential tools for communication and collaboration for many enterprise organizations. However, technical operators need integrated tool chains to surface mission-critical information, solve problems, and protect their digital landscape. Without access to these tools, data can leak into insecure channels, and workflows become impossible to standardize.

With Mattermost and Teams, technical operators gain access to webhooks, slash commands, custom plugins, and workflow orchestration - all without being disconnected from the broader organization. Users log in where they do their best work, but can still communicate with each other.

The benefits of implementing Mattermost for Microsoft Teams include:



Maximize your Microsoft investment for technical and operating teams: Combine Mattermost's out-of-band incident response, emergency communications, and security operation workflows with Microsoft Teams' collaboration tools to maintain enterprise-wide communication, while securely flowing messages from Teams into Mattermost, optimizing overall collaboration efficiency.

Accelerate situation awareness in mission-critical environments: Ensure critical information flows seamlessly when you configure integration between Microsoft Teams and Mattermost, enabling faster response times and improved decision-making in mission-critical environments. Interoperate while meeting advanced and custom security and compliance needs for critical infrastructure: Enable mission-critical environments in Mattermost to securely ingest and transform data from external sources through continuous monitoring, filtering, and alerting.

Mattermost for Microsoft Teams is available now as part of the latest Mattermost platform release, which includes additional investments in the platform's scalability, reliability, and security for mission-critical work. These enhancements include the introduction of a reliability dashboard, metrics plugin, health check plugin, and improved load testing tools that allow Mattermost customers to scale their environments with up to 100,000 active users.

“This latest iteration of Mattermost represents the next stage in our commitment to building a scalable, resilient collaboration platform for the teams that manage the world's most essential infrastructure, says Chen Lim, VP of Product at Mattermost,“By enabling Mattermost customers to scale their workspace, connect to business-critical tools like Microsoft Teams, and improve their own visibility into the health and security of their Mattermost environments, we're helping them achieve more effective workflows now and in the future.”

The Mattermost team continues to develop and extend cross-platform interoperability with feedback from the Mattermost user community. Existing Mattermost customers can contact their account teams to request to join the joint-development program for this new framework.

To learn more about the latest version of Mattermost for Microsoft Teams, please visit mattermost.com/solutions/mattermost-for-microsoft-teams/

About Mattermost

Mattermost is the leading collaboration platform for mission-critical work. We serve national security, government, and critical infrastructure enterprises, from the U.S. Department of Defense, to global tech giants, to utilities, banks, and other vital services. We accelerate out-of-band incident response, DevSecOps workflow, mission operations, and self-sovereign collaboration to bolster the focus, adaptability, and resilience of the world's most important organizations.

Our enterprise software and single-tenant SaaS platforms are built to meet the custom needs of rigorous and complex environments while offering a secure and unrivaled collaboration experience across web, desktop, and mobile with channel-based messaging, file sharing, audio calling and screen share, with integrated tooling, workflow automation and AI assistance.

Mattermost is developed on an open core platform vetted by the world's leading security organizations, and co-built with over 4,000 open source project contributors who've provided over 30,000 code improvements towards our shared vision of accelerating the world's mission-critical work.

