French court forces fine on female over calling Macron’s spouse man

A Paris court has ordered two women to pay significant damages and fines for spreading defamatory claims about Brigitte Macron, the wife of French President Emmanuel Macron. The court ruled that Amandine Roy and Natacha Rey must pay EUR8,000 (USD8,800) to Mrs. and an additional EUR5,000 to her brother, Jean-Michel Trogneux, for the harm caused by their statements.



The controversy began in 2021 when Amandine Roy, a self-proclaimed spiritual medium, conducted an interview with Natacha Rey. During the interview, Rey alleged that Brigitte Macron was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux. The claims, which were part of a broader set of rumors, gained traction online and led to the creation of the hashtag #JeanMichelTrogneux. By December of that year, the speculation had captured widespread public attention.



Brigitte Macron, whose birth name is Brigitte Marie-Claude Trogneux, filed a lawsuit against Roy and Rey the following year, accusing them of defamation and invasion of privacy. The court found the claims to be baseless and harmful, leading to the financial penalties imposed on the defendants.



In addition to the fines, Roy and Rey were given suspended fines of EUR500 each. The court's decision underscores the seriousness of defamation and the protection of individuals' privacy against false and damaging allegations. The case has drawn attention to the potential impact of misinformation and the legal recourse available to those targeted by such claims.



President Emmanuel Macron has previously addressed the rumors surrounding his wife, who is 24 years his senior and was his former teacher. During the 2017 presidential campaign, he rejected accusations about his relationship with Brigitte and criticized the unpleasantness these rumors caused her. The Macron couple has faced various personal attacks and unfounded speculations over the years, highlighting the challenges public figures encounter in the digital age.

