(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Radoslaw Sikorski has proposed a controversial measure to address the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia. In a recent interview with *Le Monde*, Sikorski advocated for a reduction in social benefits provided to Ukrainian refugees across the European Union. His aim is to encourage these refugees to return to Ukraine and contribute to the defense effort against Russian aggression.



During his visit to Kiev, Sikorski criticized several European Union nations for their support of Ukrainian refugees, suggesting that such support could inadvertently undermine Ukraine's military capabilities. He argued that by providing financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees, especially those with children, European countries are unintentionally decreasing Ukraine’s mobilization potential.



Sikorski pointed out that while Poland offers financial aid to Ukrainian adults with children, Western European countries provide even greater benefits. He contended that this financial support acts as a disincentive for young Ukrainians to return home and fight. “We should not be subsidizing draft evasion,” Sikorski stated, emphasizing that the current system might be encouraging some individuals to avoid returning to the front lines.



The Polish Foreign Minister's comments align with private statements he reportedly made to Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who posed as former Ukrainian President Pyotr Poroshenko. Sikorski's proposal highlights ongoing debates within the European Union regarding the balance between humanitarian aid and supporting Ukraine’s defense efforts.



Ukraine's conscription policies have been stringent, targeting only men for mandatory service. However, the country has recently implemented reforms to expand the eligibility criteria for conscription, including targeting Ukrainian citizens living abroad. This move aims to ensure that all eligible individuals contribute to the defense effort, even if they reside outside Ukraine.



Sikorski’s stance adds a new dimension to the discussion on how best to support Ukraine while addressing the broader implications for European Union member states and their refugee policies. The proposal reflects a growing concern about the effectiveness of international support in bolstering Ukraine's resistance against Russian forces.

MENAFN17092024000045015687ID1108682400