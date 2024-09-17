Mk North America Welcomes Dan Buretta As Regional Sales Manager For IA, WI, IL, And MN

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

mk North America appoints Dan Buretta as Regional Sales Manager for IA, WI, IL, and MN, enhancing its focus on quality solutions and customer service.

BLOOMFIELD, CT, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- mk North America , a leading of conveyor and material handling systems, is excited to announce the addition of Dan Buretta as the new Regional Sales Manager for Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. With his extensive background in mechanical design, application sales, and territory sales, Dan is poised to bring a wealth of experience and a strong commitment to mk's core values of quality and customer service.

Dan joins mk North America after working in roles that spanned applications, project management, and conveyor system solutions. His depth of experience in managing complex conveyor and material handling projects, paired with a hands-on understanding of customer needs, makes him an ideal fit for mk's continued expansion in the region.

"I am truly grateful to be joining the mk North America team and representing our commitment to the highest quality, application, and process-focused conveyor equipment," said Dan Buretta. "I bring with me a passion for providing solutions to automation and manufacturing processes that is clearly the shared mindset of the entire mk North America team."

Scott Blais, Jr., Sales and Business Development Manager at mk North America, shared his enthusiasm for Dan's appointment:“Dan brings a very well-rounded background to his new role at mk, including experience in Mechanical Design, Application Sales, and Territory Sales. It is clear that Dan brings a high level of drive and work ethic to the team as well. He is the kind of individual that builds lasting relationships with his customer base and works to best serve his accounts through his knowledge, responsiveness, and hard work. He has a strong background in the integration market as well, and is very familiar with the conveyor space, which makes for a solid pairing as he enters this role with mk. We are excited to welcome Dan to the mk team.”

Dan's proven track record in both building lasting customer relationships and delivering customized solutions aligns perfectly with mk North America's mission to offer the best conveyor solutions in the industry. He will be responsible for managing and expanding mk's presence across IA, WI, IL, and MN, focusing on growing mk's partnerships in automation and manufacturing industries.

About mk North America, Inc .

mk North America, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative conveyor solutions and material handling systems designed to meet the needs of a wide array of industries. Known for their modular design and flexibility, mk conveyors provide reliable and versatile options for automated production and manufacturing processes. With a focus on quality and customer service, mk North America continues to push the boundaries in conveyor manufacturing, delivering high-performance products that meet the ever-evolving demands of modern industries.

