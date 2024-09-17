Chenglong Wetland By Yunlin County Government Wins Silver In A' Event Industry Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Chenglong Wetland

Yunlin County Government's Chenglong Wetland Recognized for Excellence in Event Design with Prestigious Silver A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The highly respected A' Design Award and Competition has announced Yunlin County as a Silver A' Design Award winner for their exceptional work, Chenglong Wetland, in the Event and Happening Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Chenglong Wetland project within the event design industry, positioning it as a leading example of innovative and impactful event design.The Silver A' Design Award for Chenglong Wetland is a testament to the project's relevance and importance to the event industry and its stakeholders. By addressing critical environmental issues through artistic interpretation and community engagement, Chenglong Wetland demonstrates the power of event design to raise awareness, foster positive change, and revitalize local communities. This recognition underscores the project's alignment with industry best practices and its potential to inspire future event designs that prioritize sustainability and social impact.Chenglong Wetland stands out for its unique approach to combining environmental conservation with artistic expression and community participation. The project invited international artists to collaborate with local residents, using natural resources to create thought-provoking installation art pieces. The annual art festivals and eco-dining events showcase the wetland's vitality while promoting local industries and seasonal ingredients. This innovative fusion of ecology, art, and community engagement creates a truly immersive and transformative event experience.The Silver A' Design Award serves as a catalyst for Yunlin County Government to continue exploring innovative ways to address environmental challenges through event design. This recognition validates the effectiveness of their approach and inspires the team to further develop sustainable event strategies that engage communities, support local economies, and raise environmental awareness. By setting a high standard for socially and environmentally conscious event design, Chenglong Wetland has the potential to influence industry practices and encourage more event organizers to prioritize sustainability and community impact.Project Members:Chenglong Wetland was designed by a talented team from Yunlin County Government, including Chang Li-Shan, Chen Pi-Chun, Chen Shih-Hsun, and Wu Hsiu-Mei, who oversaw the project's development and implementation. The Tai-Jih Percussion Group, led by Chang Cheng-Yuan, provided captivating musical performances. Chao Tun-Yi and Lee Kuei-Chih from Vitality Circus Art brought their expertise in circus arts to the event. The ChengLong Community Development Association, Kuan Shu Educational Foundation, and Uvisual Communication played crucial roles in community engagement, education, and visual design, respectively.Interested parties may learn more at:About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and design practices. The award celebrates designs that incorporate original ideas, evoke emotional responses, and positively impact everyday life. Winning the Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious achievement, granted to exceptional designs that showcase remarkable expertise, creativity, and innovation. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this esteemed recognition.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. With a mission to create a better world through good design, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from visionary designers, innovative companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants gain global exposure and recognition for their exceptional design skills, contributing to the advancement of their respective fields. The rigorous evaluation process, conducted by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, ensures that winning entries meet the highest standards of excellence. The A' Design Award not only celebrates the remarkable achievements of its laureates but also promotes a global appreciation for the principles of good design, driving inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and submit their projects at

