Rubina Dilaik Turns Heads In Elegant Golden Organza Saree, Leaves Fans In Awe

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) The 'Bigg Boss 14' winner Rubina Dilaik on Tuesday captivated her fans as she turned heads in an intricately designed golden organza saree, radiating elegance and charm.

The 'Chotti Bahu' fame took to her Instagram account, where she boasts a following of 9.6 million, to share a captivating series of photos from her latest shoot. Dressed in a resplendent golden organza saree paired with a matching embellished blouse, Rubina embraced full glam with her makeup and styled her hair in an elegant low bun.

She completed her look with chunky jhumkas adorned with pearls, and a coordinating ring, making her ensemble a perfect blend of classic elegance and modern sophistication.

The post is captioned as: "Sone jaisa rang...."

A fan commented: "Glowing", another user said: "Looking like a wow Rubii".

A user wrote: "Diamond wore gold".

On the personal front, Rubina is married to actor Abhinav Shukla, and they tied the knot in June 2018. The couple have twin daughters-- Jeeva and Edhaa.

On the work front, Rubina started her acting career from TV show 'Chotti Bahu'. She essayed the role of Radhika Shastri Purohit, alongside Avinash Sachdev, who played the role of Dev.

She has then featured in shows like 'Saas Bina Sasural', 'Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev', and 'Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'.

Rubina also participated in 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12'. The stunt based reality show which aired on Colors TV, was filmed in Cape Town, South Africa, and was hosted by filmmaker Rohit Shetty. Tushar Kalia emerged as the winner of the season, while Faisal Shaikh became the first runner-up.

She was the first runner up in dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'. The season was hosted by Manish Paul, and judged by Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit, Nora Fatehi, and Terence Lewis. The series premiered on Colors TV, and Gunjan Sinha emerged as the winner of the show.