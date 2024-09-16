UN Renews Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 16 (KUNA) -- The United Nations has renewed its calls for an immediate ceasefire, unrestricted access to humanitarian aid, and the protection of civilians in the Gaza Strip on Monday.

This came during a UN Security Council session on the situation in the Middle East, particularly the Palestinian crisis.

The Council was briefed by Sigrid Kaag, Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, and Jorge Moreira da Silva, Executive Director, United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

Kaag called for an immediate ceasefire and unhindered humanitarian access in the Gaza Strip, highlighting the deaths of over 41,000 Palestinians and the injury of 93,000 others.

She added that the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has devastated essential services and infrastructure, including health and education, leaving 625,000 children out of school.

Additionally, Kaag praised the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) for its relief efforts, emphasizing that it serves as the backbone of humanitarian operations in the Gaza Strip.

For his part, UNOPS Executive Director Jorge Moreira da Silva stated that the 2720 mechanism, designated by the UNSC decision, will provide a comprehensive real-time overview of all humanitarian cargo entering Gaza from every supply route.

"This will enable better prioritization, tracking, and monitoring of relief efforts up to the point of delivery," he added.

Da Silva mentioned the challenges faced in delivering aid to Gaza and emphasized the need for political commitment and security assurances to ensure the effective delivery of humanitarian assistance. (end)

