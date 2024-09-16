Ascribe Releases Theme Extractor 2.0 And Ask Ascribe: Next-Generation AI-Powered Innovations For Open End Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Exciting Ascribe Product Update

- Rick Kieser, Chief Strategy Officer of Voxco + AscribeCINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Ascribe , a pioneer in open end analysis and verbatim Theme Extractor 2.0 and Ask Ascribe, designed to enhance productivity and accuracy for researchers and data analysts. By leveraging Ascribe's 25 years of expertise delivering industry-proven text analysis solutions combined with the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP), these new advancements, available in Coder and CX Inspector, significantly improve the process of analyzing open end comments.Theme Extractor 2.0 automatically codes over 95% of responses in a data set with exceptional accuracy, providing a human-like codebook with well-structured nets and highly descriptive theme-based codes. This next-generation tool delivers fewer overlapping codes and uncoded responses, requiring minimal manual intervention. Theme Extractor 2.0 delivers precision results at unparalleled speed and accuracy.Ask Ascribe allows users to interact directly with their data by posing questions and immediately receiving relevant answers, empowering them to“interview” their data in real-time. Whether it's identifying key themes, exploring customer emotions, or determining areas for improvement, Ask Ascribe offers AI-powered insights instantly.“Theme Extractor 2.0 represents a significant leap forward for Ascribe,” said Rick Kieser, Chief Strategy Officer of Voxco + Ascribe,“By automatically coding over 95% of responses with human-like precision and delivering advanced theme-based codebooks without manual intervention, this is a game changer. And, with Ask Ascribe, users can ask their data specific questions-like 'What are the main themes in this feedback?' or 'How can I improve my Net Promoter Score?'-and get accurate answers generated from the open end analysis in seconds. These innovations enable researchers to move from raw data to powerful insights faster than ever before and will become essential tools for anyone looking to improve their research process.”Ascribe recently joined with Voxco, a global leader in omnichannel survey software, enabled by a strategic investment by Terminus Capital Partners, to provide market research customers with cutting-edge technologies that enhance data creation, analysis and business intelligence.About Voxco + AscribeAscribe is a leader in text analytics and verbatim coding management systems, specializing in technology solutions that leverage advanced AI and NLP to make the analysis of open-ended comments easy. With over 25 years of experience and having processed over 6 billion responses, Ascribe is trusted by the industry's largest market research firms and corporate clients globally. Ascribe provides best-in-class training and support, and ensures clients receive accurate and insightful results through innovative solutions. Voxco is a global leader in omnichannel survey software, helping market research professionals at organizations worldwide gather insights that drive business success. With a comprehensive suite of tools for online, phone, and face-to-face data collection, Voxco enables organizations to reach their audience anytime, anywhere.

Debbie Marquardt

Voxco + Ascribe

+1 877-241-9112 ext. 55

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.