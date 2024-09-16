Empire Development Announces New Ultra-Luxury Real Estate Inventory In Boca Raton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Douglas Elliman's Senada Adzem Team Handling Sales for Newly Launched Homes

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Empire Development proudly unveils its latest luxury offerings, adding three exceptional properties to its distinguished portfolio in Boca Raton, Florida. With a combined listing price of $38,995,000, these newly launched homes are exclusively represented by the Senada Adzem Team of Douglas Elliman Real Estate. Each residence showcases Empire Development's unwavering commitment to redefining luxury living across the region's most coveted neighborhoods:



839 Orchid Drive, Boca Raton – Listed at $21,500,000

1351 Cocoanut Road, Boca Raton – Listed at $10,500,000 300 NE 11th Street, Boca Raton – Listed at $6,995,000

These three extraordinary single-family homes epitomize the pinnacle of architectural mastery and modern luxury. At 839 Orchid Drive , a contemporary waterfront estate on a secluded Intracoastal cove features 160 feet of prime dockage, complemented by a unique primary suite with dual bathrooms, walk-in closets, and private terraces. 1351 Cocoanut Road is a stunning Balinese-inspired modern mansion spanning 11,186 square feet, meticulously designed to blend indoor and outdoor living spaces seamlessly. Meanwhile, 300 NE 11th Street in the prestigious Boca Villas community boasts 24-foot foyer ceilings and 7,126 square feet of sophisticated, contemporary design, underscoring Empire Development's dedication to craftsmanship and innovation.

Adding to its impressive track record, Empire Development has recently closed on two record-setting luxury sales in Boca Raton, totaling $15,050,000. The properties - 561 Golden Harbour Drive , sold for $8,950,000, and 399 NE 7th Street , which closed at $6,100,000-establish new benchmarks in the area's luxury real estate market.

Empire Development's current portfolio continues to set the standard for luxury living, with $35,995,000 worth of premium listings still available:



651 Golden Harbour Drive, Boca Raton – Listed at $11,950,000

541 Golden Harbour Drive, Boca Raton – Listed at $11,500,000

1099 NE 4th Avenue, Boca Raton – Listed at $6,695,000 1051 NE 2nd Terrace, Boca Raton – Listed at $5,850,000

With a total of $74,990,000 in luxury listings and $90,040,000 in overall inventory, Empire Development is redefining luxury in Boca Raton. Their innovative designs and meticulous craftsmanship have enhanced the appeal of the area's most prestigious neighborhoods.

About Empire Development:

Empire Development, headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, is a leading luxury real estate developer known for transforming neighborhoods through exceptional design and high-quality construction. Specializing in next-generation properties, Empire creates homes that are a perfect blend of aesthetics, functionality, and refined living. The company draws on contemporary European and Asian influences to deliver residences that harmoniously integrate architecture, art, and nature.

Led by Founder and CEO Marc Elkman, Creative Director Michael Lupo, Project Manager John Passalacqua, and Structural Engineer and General Contractor Chris Beale, Empire Development is at the forefront of luxury real estate. Their passion and expertise continue to set new standards in craftsmanship and innovation, delivering unparalleled living experiences in Boca Raton and Palm Beach County.

