Poulin Willey Anastopoulo Notifies Investors Of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. Pending Class Action Lawsuit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the District of Massachusetts on behalf of purchasers of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (“Verve Electronics”)

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Poulin | Willey | Anastopoulo , a leading Plaintiffs class action firm announces the filing of a class action securities lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts on behalf of purchasers of the publicly traded securities of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (“Verve Electronics” or the“Company”) (NYSE:MEI) between August 9, 2022, and April 1, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class” and the“Class Period”).

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 28, 2024.

WHY: If you purchased the publicly traded securities of Verve Therapeutics during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency arrangement. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

WHAT'S NEXT: To join the Verve Therapeutics class action, call Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at 803-222-2222 or email Stuart J. Guber, Esq. at .... If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than October 28, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Case 1:24-cv-12218, Verve Therapeutics describes itself as a“clinical-stage genetic medicines company pioneering a new approach to the care of cardiovascular disease, transforming treatment from chronic management to single-course gene editing medicines.” Pertinent to this action is the Heart-1 Phase 1b clinical trial of VERVE-101, a novel, investigational gene editing medicine.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose the following adverse facts pertaining to the Company's business, operations and prospects, which were known to Defendants or recklessly disregarded by them.

Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendants did not fully disclose the circumstances under which the Heart-1 trial would be halted; (2) Defendants overstated the potential benefits of its proprietary LNP delivery system (3) as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On April 2, 2024, before the market opened, Verve Therapeutics issued a press release entitled“Verve Therapeutics Announces Updates on its PCSK9 Program.” It disclosed that the Heart-1 clinical trial would be halted due to an adverse event in an individual who had been dosed at 0.45 mg/kg of VERVE-101, and that the LNP delivery system was to blame.

On this news, the price of Verve Therapeutics stock fell by $4.47, or 34.9%, to close at $8.32 on April 2, 2024. 42. As a result of Defendants' wrongful acts and omissions, and the precipitous decline in the market value of the Company's common shares, Plaintiff and other Class members have suffered significant losses and damages.

