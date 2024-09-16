Azerbaijan Wins Medals At The International Olympiads

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani national team supported by Azercell once again achieved success in the IT sector, Azernews reports.

In September 2024, the Azerbaijani team delivered outstanding results at two prestigious international Olympiads in Informatics. The 36th International in Informatics (IOI) took place in Alexandria, Egypt, from September 1-8, 2024, while the 1st International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad (IAIO) was held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between September 8 and 12, 2024.

At the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) Aykhan Damirli, a 10th-grade student from the Lyceum named after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva (Baku), won a bronze medal, while Fuad Garayev, an 11th-grade student from the Lyceum specializing in Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics (Baku), received an encouragement prize. The competition attracted over 350 contestants from nearly 90 countries. Over two intense days, students tackled three challenging algorithmic problems during a 5-hour window each day, showcasing their technical knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

At the 1st International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad (IAIO), which saw the participation of 25 countries, Aykhan Damirli and Fuad Garayev won silver medals. During the scientific challenges, the students solved tasks with artificial intelligence using a specially designed platform for conducting experimental tests.

Since 2017, "Azercell Telecom" LLC has been supporting schoolchildren in their preparation for the International Olympiad in Informatics in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Education and the Institute of Education. During this time, schoolchildren from both Baku and regions of the country have regularly represented Azerbaijan at international competitions, securing a total of 80 medals at various programming contests across different age categories. It is worth noting that the Azerbaijani team secured a total of 13 medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics, one of the most prestigious programming competitions for schoolchildren, ( ), eight of which were earned in the last five years.

Azercell congratulates the national team on their achievements and wishes them continued success!