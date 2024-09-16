Azerbaijan Wins Medals At The International Olympiads
Azerbaijani national team supported by Azercell once again
achieved success in the IT sector, Azernews
reports.
In September 2024, the Azerbaijani team delivered outstanding
results at two prestigious international Olympiads in Informatics.
The 36th International olympiad in Informatics (IOI)
took place in Alexandria, Egypt, from September 1-8, 2024, while
the 1st International Artificial Intelligence Olympiad (IAIO) was
held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, between September 8 and 12, 2024.
At the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) Aykhan
Damirli, a 10th-grade student from the Lyceum named
after Academician Zarifa Aliyeva (Baku), won a bronze medal, while
Fuad Garayev, an 11th-grade student from the Lyceum
specializing in Physics, Mathematics, and Informatics (Baku),
received an encouragement prize. The competition attracted over 350
contestants from nearly 90 countries. Over two intense days,
students tackled three challenging algorithmic problems during a
5-hour window each day, showcasing their technical knowledge and
problem-solving abilities.
At the 1st International Artificial Intelligence
Olympiad (IAIO), which saw the participation of 25 countries,
Aykhan Damirli and Fuad Garayev won silver medals. During the
scientific challenges, the students solved tasks with artificial
intelligence using a specially designed platform for conducting
experimental tests.
Since 2017, "Azercell Telecom" LLC has been supporting
schoolchildren in their preparation for the International Olympiad
in Informatics in cooperation with the Ministry of Science and
Education and the Institute of Education. During this time,
schoolchildren from both Baku and regions of the country have
regularly represented Azerbaijan at international competitions,
securing a total of 80 medals at various programming contests
across different age categories. It is worth noting that the
Azerbaijani team secured a total of 13 medals at the International
Olympiad in Informatics, one of the most prestigious programming
competitions for schoolchildren, ( ), eight of
which were earned in the last five years.
Azercell congratulates the national team on their achievements
and wishes them continued success!
