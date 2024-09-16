Abdelatty, Lavrov Discuss Cooperation, Gaza, Lebanon, Sudan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty met with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Moscow on Monday, discussing a range of issues, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza and bilateral cooperation.

The two officials held a wide-ranging discussion followed by a joint press conference, during which Abdelatty expressed concern over the escalating situation in Gaza and called for an immediate ceasefire.

“We were close to reaching a ceasefire agreement in Gaza, but the lack of will from one side prevented it,” Abdelatty said, adding,“We condemn any targeting of Lebanon, and there are possibilities for the region to be dragged into a regional war.”

Abdelatty also highlighted Egypt's vulnerability to the conflict, saying,“Egypt is the most affected country by the dangerous escalation in the Red Sea, and the solution lies in addressing the escalation by stopping the aggression against the Gaza Strip.”















The Egyptian Foreign Minister also stressed the importance of continued coordination and consultation between Egypt and Russia.

“We discussed a number of major projects, including the Dabaa nuclear power plant and the Russian industrial economic zone in Suez,” Abdelatty said, highlighting key areas of cooperation. He also expressed appreciation for Russia's role in mediating the conflict, saying,“We appreciate Moscow's role and its position since the outbreak of the crisis in the Gaza Strip and its highlighting of the developments of the Palestinian cause.”

Abdelatty also discussed bilateral cooperation to support development in Africa and exchanged preparations for the upcoming BRICS summit. He concluded his statements by calling on the international community to take responsibility and pressure Israel to end the war in Gaza, saying,“The international community must fulfill its responsibilities and put pressure on Israel to stop the war in Gaza.”

The ministers also discussed the situations in Sudan and Libya, along with the need to ensure the security of the Red Sea and guarantee freedom of navigation in this vital region of the world. Abdelatty stressed the importance of Somalia's unity and sovereignty over its territory and condemned any actions that threatenits unity. The meeting also touched upon the situation in Libya, the Syrian crisis, and the issue of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD). Minister Abdelatty stressed the importance of Egypt's water security and the need to reach a legally binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam. He rejected any unilateral actions or damage to downstream countries. The two sides also discussed a number of international issues of mutual interest.