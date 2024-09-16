LAZ Collaborates With Bp To Bring Bp Pulse Ultra-Fast Public EV Charging Hubs To 20 Cities Over Next Five Years

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Under the agreement, the ultra fast charging sites will host Level 3 chargers, be open to the public 24/7 and provide drivers with up to one hour of free parking while charging

LAZ Parking , the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with bp pulse

to collaborate in the development, deployment, and operation of ultra-fast public charging hubs at LAZ-managed locations. bp pulse is a leading worldwide provider and best-in-class operator of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging. LAZ manages and leases a network of distributed real estate encompassing 1.6 million parking spaces in over 3,800 locations in 42 states and 477 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with bp pulse," said Alan Lazowski, Chairman and CEO, of LAZ Parking. "This agreement builds on LAZ's mission to provide value to our clients and opportunities for our employees. By focusing on embracing emerging technologies, and collaborating with major stakeholders, like bp pulse, we are driving positive change and propelling the parking industry toward a resilient and more efficient future."

The ultra-fast charging hubs developed by bp pulse are classified as Level 3 charging and rated at 250kW or higher. These chargers can provide EV customers with a full charge in 30-45 minutes depending on variables like vehicle type and battery health.



"This collaboration with LAZ supports the delivery of our strategy to bring EV charging to major metro areas at locations where drivers are already going in their day-to-day routines," said Sujay Sharma, CEO bp pulse America. "bp pulse is proud to be to working with like-minded partners who have long term commitments to the EV transition and are propelling the EV industry forward. These LAZ locations will be a welcome addition to bp's own extensive real estate footprint across the US and bp pulse's existing third-party relationships like our recently announced plans with Simon Property Group, amongst others."

As LAZ's preferred partner for ultra-fast charging nationwide, bp pulse will work with LAZ to identify locations best suited for ultra-fast charging hubs with a focus on key metros and other areas with a high density of vehicles including those with high tenancy housing, universities and hotels. Each site will be publicly available and operate 24/7 to ensure drivers can charge when they need to. As part of the charging experience, EV drivers will receive up to one hour of free parking when they charge using the bp pulse app.

"Unlike many other companies in this space, bp is a proven global brand committed to electrification internationally," said Lazowski. "They are experts at designing, building, operating, and maintaining infrastructure. We could not be happier in our choice of a partner for this exciting collaboration."

About LAZ Parking



LAZ Parking is the largest, fastest-growing privately owned parking operator in the United States and a pioneer in digital parking technology. Founded in Hartford, CT, LAZ has been providing best-in-class parking management and transportation services since 1981 and operates over 1.6 million parking spaces in over 3,800 locations in 42 states and 477 cities in the U.S. and Canada. LAZ is an industry leader in business intelligence, remote monitoring, eCommerce solutions, and Proximity On-Demand Services or "LAZ PODS".

We leverage our international network of parking facilities to offer cutting edge, tech-enabled solutions, that include EV charging, micro warehousing, last-mile logistics, working across the hospitality, commercial, healthcare, airports, transportation, universities, government, retail, events, residential, and shuttle service industries. LAZ is a people first, conscious capitalist company, committed to elevating humanity through business. Additional information can be found at

.

About bp pulse

bp pulse

is bp's electric vehicle (EV) charging business. Focused on fast and reliable charging, bp pulse deploys charging points for EV drivers and commercial fleets on the go; at destination hubs, at the depot and bp retail sites.

Around the world bp pulse is partnering with some of the world's biggest businesses, while developing the GigahubTM network, a series of large EV high-speed charging hubs in high-demand locations.

Electric vehicle charging is one of five growth engines of bp's transformation into an integrated energy company . The company has already installed more than 33,900 charge points and aims to expand its network of public EV charging stations to more than 100,000 worldwide by 2030.

