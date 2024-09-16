Excellence Medical And Skin Care Clinic: Leading Experts In Treating Epidermal Lesions Caused By Lichen Sclerosus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr. Sharmeen ShaikhSHERWOOD PARK, ALBERTA, CANADA, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Excellence Medical and Skin Care is proud to be at the forefront of advanced care for patients affected by lichen sclerosus and lichen planus. The clinic provides cutting-edge, patient-centered treatments aimed at alleviating the discomfort and complications associated with these chronic skin conditions.Lichen sclerosus is a long-term inflammatory skin disorder that often affects the genital and anal regions, resulting in white patches, itching, pain, and, in severe cases, scarring. Left untreated, the condition can significantly impact patients' daily lives.Excellence Medical and Skin Care Clinic is dedicated to providing innovative therapies that help manage symptoms, restore healthy skin, and improve quality of life.Approved by Health Canada, the clinic offers a wide range of specialized treatments, including:- Profractional Laser Therapy: This advanced laser treatment targets and repairs skin damage on both the epidermal and dermal layers, effectively addressing lichen sclerosus and lichen planus lesions.- diVa Laser Therapy : A noninvasive procedure that restores the youthful appearance and function of the intimate area. It is a 3-minute FDA-cleared solution for painful intercourse, vaginal dryness, vaginal laxity, stress urinary incontinence, and multiple UTIs.- Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP): A regenerative treatment that stimulates the body's natural healing process, PRP is particularly effective for addressing vaginal and vulvar issues associated with lichen sclerosus. By promoting tissue repair and regeneration, PRP therapy helps restore healthy function and provides relief from symptoms such as itching, discomfort, and scarring.- Ultrasound Diagnosis: Ensures precise diagnosis and monitoring of epidermal lesions, enabling targeted and effective treatment plans."We are dedicated to providing innovative, non-invasive treatments that help our patients find relief from the discomfort of lichen sclerosus lesions," said Dr. Sharmeen Shaikh, Medical Director at Excellence Medical and Skin Care Clinic. "Our approach focuses on both cutting-edge technology and compassionate care to give patients the best outcomes possible."

