Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market 2024 To Reach $47.02 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 10.9%

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The animal based protein supplements market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $28.21 billion in 2023 to $31.04 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rising health consciousness, shift in dietary preferences, sports and fitness trends.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Animal Based Protein Supplements Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The animal based protein supplements market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $47.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing population and income levels, evolving retail landscape, environmental and sustainability concerns, regulatory support and standards.

Growth Driver Of The Animal Based Protein Supplements Market

The increasing number of health-conscious consumers is expected to drive the growth of the animal-based protein supplements market going forward. The number of people focusing on their health and nutrition has been increasing globally in recent years, due to which people are more aware of completing the daily protein requirement and its importance in bodily functions. To complete the protein requirement, people are moving towards animal-based protein supplements, which in turn are resulting in the growth of the demand for animal-based protein supplements.

Who Are The Key Players Shaping The Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Trends?

Key players in the animal based protein supplements market include Glanbia plc, Abbott Laboratories, Glanbia plc, CytoSport Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., AMCO Proteins, WOODBOLT DISTRIBUTION LLC, Quest Nutrition, NOW Foods, Transparent Labs, The Bountiful Company, Dymatize Enterprises LLC, BPI Sports LLC, Jym Supplement Science, RSP Nutrition, International Dehydrated Foods Inc., Optimum Nutrition, MuscleTech, BSN, Gaspari Nutrition, Universal Nutrition, Nutrex Research, Maximum Human Performance, Beverly International Nutrition, Nutrabolics, Inner Armour, ProMera Sports LLC, NutraFX Limited, NutraOne Nutrition, NutraKey LLC, NutraBio.

What Are The Dominant Trends In Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Growth?

Major companies in the animal-based protein supplements market are increasingly focusing on strategic partnerships and collaborations to improve their financial strength, strengthen their product portfolio and expand their geographical presence.

How Is The Global Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Segmented?

1) By Product: Protein Powder, Protein Bars, Ready-To-Drink, Other Products

2) By Raw Materials: Whey, Casein, Egg, Fish, Other Raw Materials

3) By Application: Pharmaceuticals and Nutraceuticals, Food and Beverages, Infant Formulations, Cosmetics and Personal Care, Animal Feed, And Dietary Supplements

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Chemists or Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Animal Based Protein Supplements Market

North America was the largest region in the animal-based protein supplements market in 2023 is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the animal based protein supplements market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Animal Based Protein Supplements Market Definition

Animal-based protein supplements refer to dietary supplements that are used to complete the daily requirement of protein for the body and to enhance muscle synthesis and growth of lean muscle mass. Animal-based protein supplements are protein supplements extracted from animal sources, including eggs, milk, and collagen. Animal-based protein supplements are considered an excellent source of protein since they have all the essential amino acids and are considered a complete protein. They also have a more neutral taste and are blended easily.

Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global animal based protein supplements market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Animal Based Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on animal based protein supplements market size, animal based protein supplements market drivers and trends, animal based protein supplements market major players, animal based protein supplements competitors' revenues, animal based protein supplements market positioning, and animal based protein supplements market growth across geographies. The animal based protein supplements market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

