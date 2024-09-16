عربي


It's A Musical Extravaganza This Summer As The Wiggles Return To North America With Their Fun-Tastic Bouncing Balls Tour!

9/16/2024 10:31:25 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) 25-City Tour Throughout The U.S. And Canada June Through July 2025

Tickets On-Sale Friday, September 20th
at 10 am Local Time

SYDNEY, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Children and parents
for a big treat this summer as The Wiggles hop into their Big Red Car and travel across the U.S. and Canada, embarking on one of their biggest global tours ever. An incredible musical adventure awaits as they take their new show on a 25-city tour, based on the smash hit single Bouncing Balls!, up and down the West and East Coasts of North America. A live show filled with song and dance creating unforgettable memories for all featuring Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus, Captain Feathersword, TikTok sensation The Tree of Wisdom , and, of course, the fantastic great eight Wiggles!

The Wiggles Bouncing Balls Tour 2025
The Wiggles Line Up (Top Left): Red Wiggle Caterina Mete, Purple Wiggle Lachy Gillespie, Blue Wiggle Anthony Field, Purple Wiggle John Pearce, Red Wiggle Simon Pryce, Yellow Wiggle Tsehay Hawkins, (Sitting Left) Yellow Wiggle Evie Ferris, Blue Wiggle Lucia Field

Blue Wiggle Anthony Field
said, "We can't wait to hit the road again and bring our biggest and brightest show yet to families all across the country! This tour will be a Wiggly celebration that will create unforgettable memories for everyone. We have some exciting surprises in store, including new songs...it's going to be a lot of fun!"

Luke O'Neill, CEO of The Wiggles, continues, "Wigglemania is sweeping the globe! In the past year alone, our YouTube following has practically tripled, while our Spotify streaming numbers have soared by 78%. As The Wiggles celebrate the recent release of their monumental 100th album, we are also proud to have the beloved Classic and new Wiggles programs on various streaming platforms in the U.S. and Canada, including Peacock, The Roku Channel, Happy Kids, Kidoodle TV, Sensical, Kidstream, Ketchup TV, FilmRise Channels, and many more. With fans eagerly awaiting The Wiggles' return to North America post-pandemic, we are thrilled to announce upcoming live performances in venues across the country. Get ready to Wiggle with us!"

The dazzling interactive and engaging live-show experience is set to spark creativity, curiosity and a love of learning through The Wiggles signature blend of entertainment and education.
Audiences will sing along to classic Wiggles songs such as Hot Potato, Fruit Salad Yummy Yummy, Rock-A-Bye Your Bear,
Do The Monkey , interspersed with their newer hits like Wiggle and Learn, Bin Night, Roar Like a Dinosaur and of course, Bouncing Balls!

All of the eight Wiggles that have become a mainstay in children's entertainment – Anthony, Lucia, Simon, Caterina, Lachy, John, Tsehay, and Evie , with their Wiggly friends, will have audiences – both children and parents – on their feet dancing and singing in this entertaining and immersive experience.

Artist/fan club pre-sale tickets and VIP Packages begins Tuesday, September 17th
at 10am local time, with general on-sale beginning Friday, September 20th
at 10am local time. For tickets, VIP and more info, please visit
 .

LISTING OF WIGGLE TOUR DATES AND VENUES

DATE

CITY/STATE

VENUE

Sunday, June 1, 2025

Vancouver, BC

Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre

Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Portland, OR

Keller Auditorium

Thursday, June 5, 2025

Oakland, CA

Paramount Theatre Oakland

Friday, June 6, 2025

Fresno, CA

Saroyan Theatre

Saturday, June 7, 2025

Los Angeles, CA

The Novo

Sunday, June 8, 2025

Tucson, AZ

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Tuesday, June 10, 2025

San Antonio, TX

Majestic Theatre

Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Austin, TX

ACL Live at the Moody Theater

Thursday, June 12, 2025

Houston, TX

Bayou Music Center

Friday, June 13, 2025

Arlington, TX

Texas Hall

Saturday, June 14, 2025

Memphis, TN

Orpheum Theatre

Sunday, June 15, 2025

Nashville, TN

Opry House

Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Cleveland, OH

Playhouse Square

Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Detroit, MI

Detroit Opera House

Thursday, June 19, 2025

Indianapolis, IN

Clowes Memorial Hall

Friday, June 20, 2025

Huber Heights, OH

Rose Music Center at The Heights

Saturday, June 21, 2025

Chicago, IL

Rosemont Theatre

Sunday, June 22, 2025

St. Louis, MO

Stifel Theatre

Wednesday, June 25, 2025

Atlanta, GA

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

Thursday, June 26, 2025

Charlotte, NC

Ovens Auditorium

Friday, June 27, 2025

Tysons, VA

Capital One Hall

Saturday, June 28, 2025

Brooklyn, NY

Kings Theatre

Sunday, June 29, 2025

Boston, MA

Emerson Colonial Theatre

Friday, July 4, 2025

Hamilton, ON

FirstOntario Concert Hall

Saturday, July 5, 2025

Hamilton, ON

FirstOntario Concert Hall

Media Contact:
Deana Dor
845.594.3669
[email protected]

SOURCE The Wiggles

