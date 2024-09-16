First Horizon Announces Sponsorship Of ABC's Extreme Makeover: Home Edition

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Helping to Make Homeownership a Reality for Deserving Families

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Corporation

(NYSE: FHN or "First Horizon")

is excited to announce its

participation in the relaunch of ABC's "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition," set to air in 2025. This sponsorship underscores First Horizon's dedication to empowering communities and fostering stability.

First Horizon's participation in filming the new season of "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" began last month in Houston and Orlando, and will conclude in Phoenix in September.

The episodes will feature Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, of The Home Edit, as the new hosts, bringing their distinctive style to the home makeover process. The series will continue its tradition of showcasing inspiring stories and remarkable home transformations for families dedicated to their communities. This initiative highlights First Horizon's commitment to equipping families with the financial knowledge and support needed to achieve their goals of home ownership.

A central aspect of First Horizon's involvement will be The Home Fund, providing new homeowners in select episodes with $100,000. This support will assist the families as they settle into their new homes and create a foundation for long-term stability and comfort.

This sponsorship expands First Horizon's existing relationship with The Home Edit, which began earlier this year with the launch of THE Money Edit . This collaboration merges The Home Edit's organizational expertise with First Horizon's financial insight, creating a digital resource to simplify financial planning and improve overall financial wellness.

"At First Horizon, we believe that making a house a home goes beyond the four walls. It's about family, community, and laying the groundwork for long-term financial success," said Erin Pryor, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing and Experience Officer at First Horizon. "We are honored to team up with The Home Edit for this new season and assist these deserving families in creating a brighter future where they can excel in their new homes and financial lives."

First Horizon's involvement will ensure a smooth transition for families into their new homes, complementing the custom-built houses provided by Taylor Morrison and the organizational and design expertise of The Home Edit co-founders.

"We're thrilled to continue our work with First Horizon on the new season of the show. Our collaboration blends home organization with financial education, aiming to transform homes and set families up for long-term success," said Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, co-founders of The Home Edit and new hosts. "First Horizon's dedication to empowering communities resonates with the spirit of our show. We look forward to seeing the incredible transformations and the positive change we will create together."

To get involved with the makeover projects, or to find out more about THE Money Edit, visit the following links:



Volunteer for the Extreme Makeover: Home Edition builds . Download the THE Money Edit

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN ), with $82.2 billion in assets as of June

30, 2024, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and 'Forbes' magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at .

About The Home Edit

The Home Edit was founded in 2015 by Clea Shearer and Joanna

Teplin with the goal of reinventing traditional organizing and merging it with design. Since then, it has grown into a global media and organization company with a social following of over 8.5 million people and organizing teams in 7 cities across the country. The Home Edit has become a household name with three New York Times' bestselling books, an Emmy-nominated Netflix show, "Get Organized with the Home Edit," and a successful line of organizational products sold in stores in over 31 countries. In 2022, Hello Sunshine, a division of Candle Media, acquired The Home Edit.

About Hello Sunshine

Founded by Reese Witherspoon, Hello Sunshine puts women at the center of every story it creates, celebrates and discovers. Hello Sunshine tells stories across all platforms – from scripted and unscripted television, feature films, podcasts, audio storytelling, and digital series – all shining a light on where women are now and helping them chart a new path forward. Hello Sunshine is also home to Reese's Book Club. Fast growing in reach and influence, this community is propelled by meaningful connections with stories, authors and fellow members.

Hello Sunshine is part of Candle Media, an independent, creator-friendly home for cutting-edge, high-quality, category-defining brands and franchises. By bringing together elite talent operating at the intersection of content, community, and commerce, it helps to position leading entertainment businesses for accelerated, sustainable growth in the current market and beyond. Candle is run by its Co-Chairmen and Co-CEOs, leading entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, and backed by investment capital from funds managed by Blackstone's flagship private equity business.

About Endemol Shine North America

Endemol Shine North America

delivers world-class content and compelling storytelling to multiple platforms in the U.S. and across the globe. A division of Banijay Americas, home to some of the biggest brands in television in the United States and Latin America, Endemol Shine North America is behind hit series Deal or No Deal Island (NBC), LEGO Masters (FOX), MasterChef (FOX), MasterChef Junior (FOX), Ripley (Netflix), and Wipeout (TBS), along with the upcoming drama Como Agua Para Chocolate (Max), action-adventure reality competition series The Summit (CBS), and a reimagined Extreme Makeover: Home Edition (ABC).

SOURCE First Horizon Corporation

