Azerbaijan Explores Co-Op In Agriculture With Multiple Countries

9/16/2024 9:25:24 AM

Azerbaijan has engaged in discussions regarding joint scientific research in Agriculture with several countries, including Turkey, Italy, Argentina, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia.

Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, shared this update on X. According to Mammadov, these discussions took place during bilateral meetings with the agriculture ministers from the aforementioned countries, held within the framework of the G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting in Brazil.

During these meetings, the parties explored the current state of their cooperation, future prospects, and the potential for increasing inter-country trade turnover, as well as the prospects for joint scientific research in the field of agriculture.

AzerNews

