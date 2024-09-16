Azerbaijan Explores Co-Op In Agriculture With Multiple Countries
Date
9/16/2024 9:25:24 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Azerbaijan has engaged in discussions regarding joint scientific
research in Agriculture with several countries, including Turkey,
Italy, Argentina, Uruguay, and Saudi Arabia.
Azernews reports that Azerbaijan's Minister of
Agriculture, Majnun Mammadov, shared this update on X. According to
Mammadov, these discussions took place during bilateral meetings
with the agriculture ministers from the aforementioned countries,
held within the framework of the G20 Agriculture Ministers' Meeting
in Brazil.
During these meetings, the parties explored the current state of
their cooperation, future prospects, and the potential for
increasing inter-country trade turnover, as well as the prospects
for joint scientific research in the field of agriculture.
