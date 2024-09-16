Luciene Mello Leads Initiatives For Women's Empowerment And Holistic Personal Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Luciene MelloMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SheRise Consulting LLC, founded by Luciene Mello, a renowned expert in psychology and holistic coaching, offers a variety of coaching programs to women in Brazil, Portugal and worldwide. These programs are designed to empower women by focusing on emotional well-being, personal development, and career growth. As part of SheRise Consulting's mission, they aim to help women achieve lasting success by fostering emotional resilience and professional accomplishment.The newly launched programs include workshops, personalized consulting, and training focused on key areas such as emotional health, relationship-building, and leadership development. Designed to address the unique challenges women face in today's fast-paced environment, these offerings provide practical tools for balanced and fulfilling personal and professional lives.Empowering Women with a Holistic Approach"True transformation begins from within, and our programs are designed to give women the emotional resilience and self-awareness they need to thrive in every aspect of life," said Luciene Mello, CEO and founder of SheRise Consulting LLC. "We believe that by focusing on holistic personal growth, women can unlock their full potential and succeed both personally and professionally."The comprehensive approach of SheRise Consulting includes cognitive-behavioral strategies and emotional well-being techniques, empowering women to take control of their careers and personal lives.Key Features of the New Programs Include:- Emotional Health Workshops – Focused on building resilience and emotional intelligence.- Personalized Consulting – One-on-one coaching sessions tailored to individual goals.- Career and Leadership Training – Programs that support professional development and leadership skills.Commitment to Social ChangeIn addition to its focus on individual empowerment, SheRise Consulting is dedicated to advocating for gender equality, supporting initiatives aimed at ending domestic violence, and promoting women's rights on a global scale. This aligns with Mello's broader vision of fostering a worldwide movement that champions female empowerment across all aspects of life.About Luciene MelloLuciene Mello, the founder and CEO of SheRise Consulting LLC, holds a Master's degree in Holistic Psychology from ELBS Business School and is a certified Systemic Integral Coach. With her expertise in psychology and holistic therapies, Mello has become a key advocate for women's empowerment, emotional well-being, and personal growth. Her approach integrates emotional, cognitive, and behavioral strategies to guide women toward lasting success.Mello is also the CEO of Amar-se, a sister organization dedicated to women's empowerment through psychological counseling. Through her work, she inspires women globally, reaching thousands through her coaching, social media platforms, and advocacy efforts.Amar-se: Advancing the Cause of Women's EmpowermentAmar-se is an organization committed to women's empowerment through psychological counseling and emotional well-being. Like SheRise Consulting, Amar-se offers workshops, personalized sessions, and training programs designed to build emotional resilience and strengthen interpersonal relationships. The work Mello does at Amar-se complements her mission at SheRise Consulting LLC, offering women an even broader range of tools and resources for holistic growth and healing.About SheRise Consulting LLCSheRise Consulting LLC is a global leader in empowering women through holistic coaching. The company offers workshops, personalized consulting, and training programs that focus on emotional well-being, personal growth, and professional success. SheRise Consulting's mission is to help women unlock their full potential and live fulfilling lives.

