Sofi Announces Monthly Distributions On $THTA (9.00%)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SoFi, a leading provider of thematic and income ETFs, today announced monthly distributions on the SoFi Enhanced Yield (THTA).

Distribution as of 09/16/2024

ETF

Ticker Distribution

per Share Distribution

Rate * 30-Day

SEC Yield** Ex-Date Record

Date Payment

Date THTA $0.1422 9.00% 4.50% 09/17/2024 09/17/2024 09/18/2024



Inception date: 11/15/2023

Click here to view standardized performance for THTA.

THTA, launched in partnership with Tidal Investments LLC and ZEGA Financial LLC, seeks current income by combining a strategy of holding U.S. government securities, including U.S. Treasury Bills and U.S. Treasury Bonds, with a“credit spread” option strategy to seek to generate enhanced yield.

About SoFi

Our mission is to help people reach financial independence to realize their ambitions. And financial independence doesn't just mean being rich-it means getting to a point where your money works for the life you want to live. Everything we do is geared toward helping our members get their money right. We're constantly innovating and building ways to give our members what they need to make that happen.

About Tidal Investments LLC

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Investments LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit .

ABOUT ZEGA Financial LLC

Founded in 2011, ZEGA Financial LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser and investment manager that specializes in derivatives. The firm leverages technology, data, experience, and proprietary strategies to craft products and services for advisors and individual investors. ZEGA Financial helps investors successfully navigate volatile and uncertain markets through innovative hedging strategies. The firm's founding principles grew out of the bestselling book co-authored by Jay Pestrichelli, ZEGA's CEO and Co-Founder, entitled "Buy and Hedge, the Five Iron Rules for Investing Over the Long Term." His book highlights how to bridge the complicated nature of options investing with the needs of the everyday investor

Performance is historical and does not guarantee future results. Current performance may be lower or higher than quoted. Investment returns and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Performance data for the most recent month-end is available above. Returns less than one year are cumulative. Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may be only be acquired or redeemed from the fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Short term performance, in particular, is not a good indication of the fund's future performance, and an investment should not be made based solely on returns.

* The Distribution Rate is the annual yield an investor would receive if the most recently declared distribution, which includes option income, remained the same going forward. The Distribution Rate is calculated by multiplying an ETF's Distribution per Share by twelve (12), and dividing the resulting amount by the ETF's most recent NAV. The Distribution Rate represents a single distribution from the ETF and does not represent its total return. Distributions are not guaranteed.

** The 30-Day SEC Yield represents net investment income, which excludes option income , earned by such ETF over the 30-Day period ended August 31, 2024, expressed as an annual percentage rate based on such ETF's share price at the end of the 30-Day period.

The Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield is not indicative of future distributions, if any, on the ETFs. In particular, future distributions on any ETF may differ significantly from its Distribution Rate or 30-Day SEC Yield. You are not guaranteed a distribution under the ETFs. Distributions for the ETFs (if any) are variable and may vary significantly from month to month and may be zero. Accordingly, the Distribution Rate and 30-Day SEC Yield will change over time, and such change may be significant. The distribution may include a combination of ordinary dividends, capital gain, and return of investor capital, which may decrease a fund's NAV and trading price over time. As a result, an investor may suffer significant losses to their investment. These distribution rates caused by unusually favorable market conditions may not be sustainable. Such conditions may not continue to exist and there should be no expectation that this performance may be repeated in the future. Additional fund risks can be found below.

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by clicking here . Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

Written Options Risk. The Fund will incur a loss as a result of writing (selling) options (also referred to as a short position) if the price of the written option instrument increases in value between the date the Fund writes the option and the date on which the Fund purchases an offsetting position. The Fund's losses are potentially large in a written put transaction and potentially unlimited in a written call transaction.). Because of the fund's strategy of coupling written and purchased puts and call options with the same expiration date and different strike prices, the Fund expects that the maximum potential loss for the Fund for any given credit spread is equal to the difference between the strike prices minus any net premium received. Nonetheless, because up to 90% of the Fund's portfolio may be subject to this risk – the value of an investment in the Fund – could decline significantly and without warning, including to zero.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives include instruments and contracts that are based on and valued in relation to one or more underlying securities, financial benchmarks, indices, or other reference obligations or measures of value. Major types of derivatives include options. Depending on how the Fund uses derivatives and the relationship between the market value of the derivative and the underlying instrument, the use of derivatives could increase or decrease the Fund's exposure to the risks of the underlying instrument. Using derivatives can have a leveraging effect if the Sub-Adviser is unable to set an appropriate spread between two options held by the Fund and increase Fund volatility. In that event, a small investment in derivatives could have a potentially large impact on the Fund's performance. Derivatives transactions can be highly illiquid and difficult to unwind or value, and changes in the value of a derivative held by the Fund may not correlate with the value of the underlying instrument or the Fund's other investments. Many of the risks applicable to trading the instruments underlying derivatives are also applicable to derivatives trading. Financial reform laws have changed many aspects of financial regulation applicable to derivatives. Once implemented, new regulations, including margin, clearing, and trade execution requirements, may make derivatives more costly, may limit their availability, may present different risks or may otherwise adversely affect the value or performance of these instruments. The extent and impact of these regulations are not yet fully known and may not be known for some time.

Interest Rate Risk. Generally fixed income securities decrease in value if interest rates rise and increase in value if interest rates fall, with longer-term securities being more sensitive than shorter-term securities. For example, the price of a security with a one-year duration would be expected to drop by approximately 1% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates. Generally, the longer the maturity and duration of a bond or fixed rate loan, the more sensitive it is to this risk. Falling interest rates also create the potential for a decline in the Fund's income. These risks are greater during periods of rising inflation.

Leveraging Risk. Derivative instruments held by the Fund involve inherent leverage, whereby small cash deposits allow the Fund to hold contracts with greater face value, which may magnify the Fund's gains or losses. Adverse changes in the value or level of the underlying asset, reference rate or index can result in loss of an amount substantially greater than the amount invested in the derivative. In addition, the use of leverage may cause the Fund to liquidate portfolio positions when it would not be advantageous to do so in order to satisfy redemption obligations.

Liquidity Risk. Liquidity risk exists when particular investments of the Fund would be difficult to purchase or sell, possibly preventing the Fund from selling such illiquid securities at an advantageous time or price, or possibly requiring the Fund to dispose of other investments at unfavorable times or prices in order to satisfy its obligations.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

Non-Diversification Risk. The Fund is classified as“non-diversified,” which means the Fund may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund. The Fund will generally have up to 15 credit spreads at any given time, with up to 25% exposure to a single equity index credit spread. Investment in a limited number of equity indexes exposes the Fund to greater market risk and potential losses than if its assets were diversified among a greater number of indexes.

Median 30 Day Spread is a calculation of Fund's median bid-ask spread, expressed as a percentage rounded to the nearest hundredth, computed by: identifying the Fund's national best bid and national best offer as of the end of each 10 second interval during each trading day of the last 30 calendar days; dividing the difference between each such bid and offer by the midpoint of the national best bid and national best offer; and identifying the median of those values.

The S&P 500 Index, or Standard & Poor's 500 Index, is a market-capitalization-weighted index of 500 leading publicly traded companies in the U.S. The index actually has 503 components because three of them have two share classes listed.

SoFi ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

