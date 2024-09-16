Digital Product Passport Software Market Business Growth, Development Factors, Current And Future Trends Till 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The digital product passport software is estimated to be valued at USD 189.2 Million in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 991.8 Million by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.7% from 2024 to 2031.The latest market intelligence report published by CMI with the title "Global Digital Product Passport Software Market 2024, Growth Opportunities, and Forecast" provides actionable insights on Information and Communication Technology industry. The report provides demand analysis, industry insights, competitive intelligence, and customer database.The Research report on Digital Product Passport Software Market presents a complete judgment of the market through strategic insights on future trends, growth factors, supplier landscape, demand landscape, Y-o-Y growth rate, CAGR, pricing analysis. It also provides and a lot of business matrices including Porters Five Forces Analysis, PESTLE Analysis, Value Chain Analysis, 4 Ps' Analysis, Market Attractiveness Analysis, BPS Analysis, Ecosystem Analysis. Actual report of 150+ is available for purchase to all the interested stakeholders.***key Trends***Market Growth: The digital product passport software market is expected to grow significantly, with a projected market size of $991.8 million by 2031, indicating a robust expansion in the sector .High CAGR: The market is experiencing a high compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% during the forecast period (2024-2034), highlighting rapid growth and market expansion .Global Expansion: The market is expanding globally, with significant growth expected in regions like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, driven by increasing digitalization and technological advancements .Increased Demand for Sustainability: The rising demand for sustainability and circular economy practices is driving the adoption of digital product passport software, which helps in tracking and managing the lifecycle of products .Technological Advancements: The integration of advanced technologies such as AI and blockchain is enhancing the capabilities of digital product passport software, making them more efficient and effective in handling complex data management tasks .Detailed Segmentation and Classification of the report (Market Size and Forecast – 2031, Y-o-Y growth rate, and CAGR):By DeploymentCloud-basedOn-premiseBy Enterprise SizeSmall and Medium Sized EnterprisesLarge EnterprisesBy Industry VerticalManufacturingRetailAutomotiveLogisticsOthers. By Regions and Countrieso North Americao Europeo Asia-Pacifico South Americao Middle East & AfricaFollowing are the players analyzed in the report:Grundfos, Venz Industrial Co., Ltd., Sulzer Ltd., Hung Pump Group, KSB AG, Nanfang Pump Industry Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Brothers Limited, Shanghai Kaiquan Pump Group Co Ltd, Flowserve Corporation, and Ebara Corporation. Actual report of 150+ is available for purchase to all the interested stakeholders.Deep-dive Analysis:The Report provides deep-dive qualitative and quantitative analysis on Digital Product Passport Software Market for all the regions and countries covered below:● North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico● Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, SCANDIVAN, Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe)● Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, India, China, Southeast Asia, and Australia)● South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America)● Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)Each Country is covered in detail, and report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis on Digital Product Passport Software Market on each country.The research provides answers to the following key questions:1.What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2024-2031? What will be the market size during the estimated period?2.What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Digital Product Passport Software market during the forecast period?3.Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Digital Product Passport Software market?4.What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Digital Product Passport Software market across different regions?5.What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Digital Product Passport Software market?6.What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?Get access to the latest Edition of this Market Study (comprising 150+ pages):Key insights provided by the report that could help you take critical strategic decisions?● Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.● Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Digital Product Passport Software and tubes industry around the world.● The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.●A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.●The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.●This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.●This report provides the industry's current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.Author of this marketing PR:Priya Pandey is a dynamic and passionate PR writer with over three years of expertise in content writing and proofreading. Holding a bachelor's degree in biotechnology, Priya has a knack for making the content engaging. Her diverse portfolio includes writing contents and documents across different industries, including food and beverages, information and technology, healthcare, chemical and materials, etc. 